Life After Lockup exclusive: Tiffany meets Kevin’s mom

Kevin and Tiffany are over panties while his mom is there. Pic credit: WEtv

Tiffany and Kevin have been a trainwreck since their debut on Love After Lockup.

She had another man waiting for her at her release, which caused Kevin to punch him.

They have since moved on together, and it seems Tiffany is suspicious of Kevin.

On a recent episode of Life After Lockup, Tiffany found pair of panties in his drawer that weren’t hers. She lost it on him and walked out.

Now, she’s back and wants to talk. However, Kevin has company as his mother is there with him.

As Tiffany storms to the bedroom, Kevin follows, and they argue about the panties.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Tiffany meets Kevin’s mom for the first time, and it’s not good.

While arguing in the bedroom, his mother knocks at the door and asks about introductions.

She calls Tiffany out on her behavior, including how she acted at her release.

It’s clear Kevin’s mom isn’t a fan of Tiffany, and that could be a big problem.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.