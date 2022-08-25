Life After Lockup exclusive: Kelly calls Shawn out for abandoning their kids

Kelly confronts Shawn on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Life After Lockup viewers have watched as Shawn spiraled as he dealt with two separate women on Love After Lockup.

After his relationship with Destinie went bust, he moved on to Sara, with whom he is expecting a child.

Their wedding is playing out on the show, and Kelly flew to Ohio to support her children as they attend their father’s wedding to Sara.

In an emotional sit-down between Kelly and Shawn, she called him out for abandoning their family. The two had a long-term relationship and children together but never married.

Shawn’s relationship with his older children isn’t the best. There have been issues caught on film, and when Kelly has tried to talk to him about it, he always shut her down.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Kelly and Shawn talk in his hotel room, and she calls him out for starting a new family and “replacing” his children with a new baby.

It’s clear that Shawn has guilt for the way things went down as he got defensive when Kelly called him out. Her words brought him to tears, and he apologized for how he handled things.

Shawn wants to move forward and have a relationship with his children and include them in his new life with Sara and the baby.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.