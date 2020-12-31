Life After Lockup exclusive: Amber brings Puppy home

Life After Lockup viewers watched as Amber and Puppy were reunited recently.

The friends were both in prison together, and now, they are both on the outside and hoping to not fall back into old habits.

Amber has been doing well while living with Puppy’s mom, Kathy, so far. She has no intentions of returning to prison, but with both her mom and her former girlfriend out, there will be temptations and old habits creeping up again.

Puppy reunites with her mom

Kathy has been a part of Love After Lockup since Amber debuted with her then-boyfriend, Vince. While those two didn’t work out, she remained living with Puppy’s mom while working to get her life together.

Now, Amber has gone to pick up Puppy and the two women are heading back to Kathy’s house to begin the rest of their lives. Their relationship remains unknown, though it appears Puppy wants to rekindle what the two had while surviving behind bars.

As the mother and daughter reunite in the exclusive Life After Lockup clip, it is apparent that Kathy is worried about her daughter. They have not seen each other in four years, and prior to that, she only spent two weeks with her before Puppy was right back in jail.

One more strike, and it could be a life sentence for Puppy. So far, Amber has remained on the straight and narrow, but she revealed she still has two decades of monitoring to complete before she is no longer on papers within the court system.

What is next for Amber and Puppy?

The next several weeks are going to be tough for both women. Amber is going to have to navigate the life she has built and integrate both her mom and Puppy into it. She has been staying with Kathy, but will that be feasible long-term?

Their relationship is also up in the air. Puppy has talked about their love and their relationship, but Amber seemed less sure about what would happen between them moving forward. It was unclear whether it was because they were being filmed and it was awkward or because she just wasn’t sure about her feelings.

It will be interesting to see how their relationship builds as the next several episodes air. Will Amber be able to go back to her straight and narrow life without being deterred, or will there be a misstep that could threaten her freedom?

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on We TV.