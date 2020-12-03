Life After Lockup exclusive: Amber’s mom is released

Amber Eggers from Season 2 of Love After Lockup is back to continue sharing her story on Life After Lockup.

She was announced as one of the new people coming to this season, along with her prison girlfriend, Puppy.

Tomorrow night, Amber returns to reality TV.

Amber reunites with her mom

In this exclusive clip from Life After Lockup, Amber Eggers talks about going to pick up her mom, Monica, from prison.

It is release day and the two haven’t seen each other in roughly a year. They were locked up together, along with Puppy.

As Amber waits at a gas station along a two-lane road, she is anxious to see her mom. She has no idea when she is pulling up or what kind of vehicle is bringing her.

When the two reunite, it is filled with plenty of “I love you” and hugs. The women have clearly missed each other, and now that they both are on the outside, healing can begin.

Her mom revealed that she carries guilt for Amber being behind bars with her. It was tough to deal with and she was emotional while talking to the cameras.

What has Amber been up to since Love After Lockup?

After her “relationship” with Vince ended, things appeared to be going well for her.

When she was released from prison, she went to live with Puppy’s mom. The situation was complicated, and after a while, it was revealed that she and her prison girlfriend had targeted Vince to help them financially and take care of them.

In fact, he had adopted Puppy to try and get more benefits. The fact that she was in prison barred that from happening.

Despite being released from prison, Amber Eggers still has to complete the rest of her obligations. In her Life After Lockup confessional, she revealed she will be on paper for 20 years.

Now that her mother is free, will she be able to keep her life on track? There is a concern for Amber and she knows that one wrong move and the rest of her sentence will have to be served.

The Life After Lockup trailer showed Amber and Puppy calling Vince, so viewers may see him this season as well.

Be sure to tune in and see how everything works out for Amber Eggers and if she continues on the right track following her mom’s release.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on We TV.