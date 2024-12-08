Leva Bonaparte shares snaps from Southern Charm Season 10 premiere party

Southern Charm Season 10 premiered earlier this month, and the party thrown for the big event was full of glitz and glamor.

Not only were the Southern Charm stars in attendance, but the Southern Hospitality cast came to show their support. After all, they have a show because of the OG Bravo hit.

Leva Bonaparte gave her followers a glimpse into the night, with shots of her on the red carpet, the casts from both Bravo shows posing, and more.

She was dressed to the nines and smiled alongside her co-stars as they celebrated the beginning of the iconic Season 10.

And while several cast members were there to kick things off, a few notable faces were missing from the group shots.

Here’s what we know about the Southern Charm Season 10 premiere party.

Shep Rose and Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas are not shown

Why Shep Rose didn’t appear in the group shots is unclear.

He is one of only two original Southern Charm cast members. The other, Craig Conover, was spotted in the group photo between Whitney Sudler-Smith and Rodrigo Reyes.

Ahead of the season premiere on Bravo, Jarrett “JT” Thomas revealed that he quit the show and would no longer film the confessionals left to wrap up the season.

There were no specifics given, only that he was done. JT appeared in the Season 10 premiere, offending Miss Patricia Altschul immediately by presenting her with a cane.

Miss Patricia was not in attendance but isn’t expected to be at these things. She doesn’t even attend the reunion.

Season 10 of Southern Charm spoilers

Much more is to come as Season 10 of Southern Charm just began airing.

The trailer foreshadowed plenty of drama among the men, especially between Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. The two men can’t agree on Craig’s change over the years, which angers Austen enough to walk off.

Salley Carson is thrown into the mix after viewers met her as a cast member on Southern Hospitality last season. She was involved with Joe Bradley and Gaston, which stirs things up because Taylor Ann Green is currently dating Gaston.

Shep Rose seemingly found someone to date, though his friends call foul because she is reportedly a Southern Charm superfan. When they take a cast trip, expect things to go left quickly.

Season 3 of Southern Hospitality is also gearing up for a big return. The shows will air back to back later this winter, giving fans plenty of drama to look forward to.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.