Leah McSweeney debuts new look ahead of RHONY season

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney debuts new hair prior to premiere of Season 13. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney debuted a new look just in time for the premiere of Season 13 of the show.

Being one of the newer Housewives, Leah managed to make a name for herself amongst the group of longtime Housewives including Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and of course the RHONY Housewife everyone loves to hate, Ramona Singer.

Season 13 of the franchise will see the addition of another new face, Eboni K. Williams, who is the first Black member of the cast. The new season promises all the drama fans have come to expect, and if Leah’s new look is any indication, the cast is about to shake things up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Leah trades in her blonde locks for a new red hairdo

Being well-known for her bold fashion choices, it’s not unusual to see the Married to the Mob creator in some risque ensembles.

Taking to her Instagram just before the release of RHONY’s first Season 13 trailer, Leah shared a photo of herself in a stunning, low-cut, high-slit hot pink dress.

And while the dress alone had Leah looking like a knock-out, it was her new hair color that really took center stage. Her long, blonde locks have been replaced with a new red color that brings a whole new look.

She captioned the pic, “Season two glow up [crying emoji].”

Housewives from across several franchises, including RHONY, stopped by Leah’s comments to let her know how well her new look suits her.

Naturally, Leah’s longtime friend, and former co-star Tinsley Mortimer dropped a comment of heart emojis in support of her friend’s post.

“Wow! Gorgeous!” commented Luann de Lesseps.

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs also commented.

“Gorgeous [fire emojis],” Jennifer wrote.

Margaret shared, “You are a Ginger dream! Too Gorgeous for words [fire, heart, and lip emojis].”

“Ohhhhh my [fire and heart emojis],” Dolores commented.

Season 13 promises new drama

RHONY fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the new season’s first trailer.

After months of delays and complications because of the coronavirus pandemic, the trailer recently dropped and fans are ready for the return of some of their favorite New York ladies.

The franchise’s newest Housewife, Eboni K. Williams, adds a new layer of complexity to the cast. And, according to the trailer, Eboni will confront longtime Housewife Ramona Singer about her inappropriate comments — including Ramona referring to her staff as “my help.”

It seems that Sonja will also struggle this season as she recognizes that her drinking may not be the best decision.

The trailer also hints at conflicts between Eboni and Luann after Eboni calls herself the “most eduacted” of the women.

Season 13 has been a long time coming, and fans are ready for all the drama to come to light.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.