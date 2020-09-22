Leah McSweeney says ‘I’m coming back,’ officially confirming her return to RHONY

Hooray! Leah McSweeney is returning to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 13.

Let’s be honest, it’s probably the best news we’ve heard all day.

Rumors were swirling recently that Bravo and Leah had not yet reached an agreement regarding her second-season salary.

And, upon hearing that taping had already begun, we were a little on edge that Leah’s contract was not finalized.

Thankfully, RHONY fans can all breathe a collective sigh of relief, because she’s coming back for what is sure to be a very interesting season.

Leah confirms return to RHONY

Despite all the news reports that Leah might walk away from the show after only one season, we now know that’s not the case.

The fan-favorite will definitely make her return for another season of the show and we heard it from Leah herself.

The 38-year-old recently posted a story on her Instagram page about being signed to global entertainment agency WME.

As fans sent in their congratulatory messages, writer and activist Benjamin O’Keefe mentioned that the agency may now be able to negotiate a good deal with Bravo for Leah’s salary.

The message was in reference to the reports saying that the network was refusing to give Leah much more than the measly amount she got during her first season on the show.

This was allegedly the reason why she had not yet signed on for Season 13 of RHONY.

However, that’s all been sorted out now, because the Married to the Mob boss responded to O’Keefe, saying, “I’m coming back.”

Leah’s return is definitely great news for viewers, who instantly took a liking to the brash and outspoken single mom.

Fans will experience many changes to the show come next season.

Long-time cast member Dorinda Medley has already been fired, and Tinsley Mortimer left mid-season.

We hear that OGs Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps may also be on the chopping block as the network seeks to add more diversity.

What we know so far is that RHONY has already added their first-ever black housewife, Bershan Shaw, to the lineup.

But we’ll have to wait and see what other changes Bravo will make in the coming weeks.

For now, we’re just glad to have Leah back on board.

Leah gets support from RHONY fans

Once followers on Leah’s page saw her response about returning to the show, they took to the comment section to share their excitement.

“Thank god! That show needs you desperately!” wrote one IG user. “So happy to hear that! Truly fantastic first year! You’ve helped a lot of us through this shitty quarantine!” wrote another.

“Phew!” wrote another commenter. “If we lost you too I’d just give up on 2020. 😂😭💕 You are truly the REALEST !!!”

And all the comments that followed were pretty much along the same lines.

The consensus? Leah McSweeney is back baby and we can’t wait for Season 13!

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo.