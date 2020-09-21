Bershan Shaw on RHONY: Bravo confirms filming but will she be the new housewife?

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is officially over, with only part 3 of the reunion left to air.

But the season has certainly given us a lot to talk about.

Newcomer Leah McSweeney certainly made a splash with her debut on the show– quickly becoming a fan favorite.

The authentic New Yorker injected some fresh life into the franchise with her unique fashion sense and easy-going personality.

Unfortunately, not everyone fared as well this season.

Many long time viewers turned against OG Dorinda Medley due to her misplaced anger towards Leah’s BFF, Tinsley Mortimer.

The backlash was harsh as unforgiving fans asked for the housewife to be axed from the show for her bullying ways.

By mid-season, Tinsley had left to show to live her fairytale life in Chicago with her boyfriend, Scott.

And by season end, news hit the blogs that Dorinda Medley had been fired!

So now, Bravo has two seats to fill and we already know who might be filling one of them.

Bershan Shaw is filming for RHONY

Filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City recently commenced.

And we hear that Bershan Shaw will be featured on the popular reality show next season.

A source for E! spilled the beans recently, sharing “Bershan has filmed with some of the cast but nothing is official yet.”

Bershan is a motivational speaker and business coach who has fought and beat breast cancer twice.

She also has a live podcast, Buckle Up with Bershan.

The soon-to-be reality TV personality has mixed and mingled with the likes of some famous names to include, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Hillary Clinton and Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Bershan Shaw will make history on RHONY

We don’t know much about the newly minted RHONY newcomer, but based on her Instagram page Bershan has an interesting story to tell.

In one of her Instagram posts, she references past physical and verbal abuse–serious issues that she may very well delve into during her stint on the show.

It’s not clear if Shaw will join the ladies as a full-time housewife or just in a “friend” capacity.

However, her mere presence on the show will make history for the franchise.

RHONY has never had a black woman on the cast, so Bershan will mark the first in the franchise’s 13-year history.

Lately, fans have been calling for more diversity on the show, not just in terms of race but also people of different backgrounds and upbringings.

The network did a fantastic job with the casting of Leah McSweeney in Season 12.

So, let’s hope they hit it another home run with the addition of Bershan,

Part three of the Real Housewives of New York reunion airs Thursday, September 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.