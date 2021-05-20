Lauren Swanson’s birthday message from Jim Bob and Michelle upstages what they did for Jill Duggar

Lauren Swanson received a more personal birthday wish from her in-laws. Pic credit: TLC

Lauren Swanson celebrated her birthday this week.

Josiah Duggar’s wife turned 22, and while Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were a little late sending out well wishes, the post they did was more endearing than the one they shared for Jill Duggar’s 30th birthday.

There was speculation about whether Josiah and Lauren were done with Counting On based on their lack of social media posting and appearances. While it is unclear where they stand there, it appears they are still in the Duggar family’s good graces.

Jim Bob and Michelle’s message to Lauren

On their Instagram story, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took a photo of Lauren Swanson and her daughter, Bella, and wrote out a sweet message.

They wrote, “It’s a busy birthday week for our family! We had a wonderful time celebrating Lauren turning 22 yesterday! So grateful for you, sweet girl!!”

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

That message was more endearing than the one they wrote for Jill Duggar, their daughter who celebrated a milestone birthday earlier this week. She responded to her parents with a “Thanks” and nothing more.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson remain quiet on social media

Despite Lauren Swanson’s birthday this week, neither she nor Josiah Duggar posted on their joint Instagram account.

No new posts have been shared since November 2020, when the couple shared a special message for their little girl, Bella Milagro, who celebrated her first birthday. She was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and is a rainbow baby after Lauren and Josiah suffered an early pregnancy loss.

The couple shared their grief with viewers who watched Counting On. Lauren got emotional while talking about it. She and Josiah named their baby Asa, as they didn’t know the gender at the time of the loss because she was early into her pregnancy.

Even though they aren’t active on social media, they are still taking part in family activities. Lauren Swanson took part in the Duggar girls’ Christmas event hosted at Joy-Anna Duggar’s home in December, and they were in attendance at both recent Duggar weddings.

It’s clear that Lauren is a valued member of the family. She got a better birthday shoutout than Jill Duggar, who is at odds with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The snub may not have been intentional, but it was noticeable, especially for people who are watching the Duggars like a hawk.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.