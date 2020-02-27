Laura Jallali says online bullying after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way made her ‘want to die’

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Last June, 90 Day Fiance added the fourth spin-off to its growing collection.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way focused on Americans moving abroad to be with their foreign partners. The show was a hit, and viewers followed the stories of the couples religiously.

Among the couples cast in the show’s first season were Laura and Aladin Jallali.

Laura, a 51-year-old from Florida, met Aladin, a 29-year-old Tunisian, online. Laura decided to move to Qatar to live with Aladin.

Things went south for the couple pretty quickly.

Aladin took offense at Laura’s decision to bring sex toys, wanted her to remain at home, and hoped that she would adapt to the conservative culture in Qatar.

Laura, however, found Aladin controlling and had trouble overcoming the culture shock.

Laura’s 22-year-old son Liam was also a source of conflict for the couple; Liam disapproved of the relationship and worried about his mother, leading to a sour relationship with Aladin.

Despite the issues, Laura and Aladin got married in 2018.

Ultimately, however, the couple’s issues were insurmountable, and the marriage was short-lived. By the time of the Tell All, Aladin was declaring he wanted a divorce, and it was clear that the couple wouldn’t last.

While it’s unclear whether Laura and Aladin are officially divorced under Tunisian law, he did serve her with divorce papers and both said that they are no longer together.

Laura’s controversial social media post-show

Laura has been very active on social media since her season ended.

Viewers have accused her of trolling another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple in Corey and Evelin, scuffling with Deavan and announcing both a pregnancy and a miscarriage.

Most recently, though, Laura posted a People magazine cover with a caption about online bullying.

“Life is short and never change who you truly are! I have come under a lot of online bullying where I asked myself maybe I should just die and make the world happy. But I know who I am and I will never change from being my true self. I am not living life to please other people I am living my best life to please me.”

The post seems to imply that online bullying has taken a toll on Laura, even to the point of suicidal thoughts.

Cast members of the 90 Day franchise are often trolled online, and Laura hasn’t taken that well. In the end, it seems she’s adjusting to fame and moving on in her life.

The future for the couple

Laura has hinted at a new relationship, but we haven’t met her new mystery man via her social media.

Aladin has moved on as well; he started a tour company for visitors to Tunisia.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will return for a second season, and the Jallalis are not among the rumored cast.

However, viewers who want to follow Laura’s story are in luck — Laura and Aladin will be featured on 90 Day Fiance: What Now, beginning in April.

90 Day Fiance: What Now will return in April on TLC.