90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber issues warning after Laura Jallali’s latest Live

It’s pretty clear that Corey Rathgeber has had enough. After fellow 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Laura Jallali went live on Instagram again, recently, to put Corey and his girlfriend/wife Evelin Villegas on blast again, he’s warning Laura to quit bringing him up or he’s pressing charges.

Corey is ready for this ongoing 90 Day Fiance feud to stop. In the latest video shared by Corey, he makes it clear that this video is for Laura as she has blocked him and he has no other way to contact her.

“If you say anything about me again, I mean anything, I’m pressing charges,” Corey warned. “What you’re doing is so messed up and so wrong. You have no right to be saying anything. Stop it with the stories… bother somebody else if you want to but I have done nothing wrong to you. Me and Evelin both have been nothing but nice towards you.”

Corey didn’t exactly deny the claims that Laura made about him recently, but he did make it very clear that he’s going to take action if she doesn’t stop bringing him up.

This latest response comes just days after a seemingly drunk Laura went live on Instagram with her Ecuadorian friend to blast both Evelin and Corey. During their Instagram Live session, Laura shared shocking news that Corey was busted for a DUI just months ago while at home in Washington state.

And while it’s not yet been confirmed why Corey was arrested, evidence of an arrest around that time was found and shared.

During the same live video, Laura also claimed that Corey used cocaine in her presence during a vacation together. Those claims can be seen in the clip from the Instagram Live seen below.

Now that is something that has not been confirmed, but it’s pretty clear why he’s angry and just wants Laura’s constant Corey and Evelin bashing to stop.