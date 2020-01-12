Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!
90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber issues warning after Laura Jallali’s latest Live
12th January 2020 3:44 PM ET
It’s pretty clear that Corey Rathgeber has had enough. After fellow 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Laura Jallali went live on Instagram again, recently, to put Corey and his girlfriend/wife Evelin Villegas on blast again, he’s warning Laura to quit bringing him up or he’s pressing charges.
Corey is ready for this ongoing 90 Day Fiance feud to stop. In the latest video shared by Corey, he makes it clear that this video is for Laura as she has blocked him and he has no other way to contact her.
Sound On 🎧 Laura went after Deavan, Evelin & Corey during her recent Live (a few posts down on my page) and both Deavan and Corey have had enough. Deavan responded to Laura's Live with a Live of her own (a few posts down on my page) and set the record straight. Now Corey has a message of his own for Laura – "just stop it". Here's his entire message.
“If you say anything about me again, I mean anything, I’m pressing charges,” Corey warned. “What you’re doing is so messed up and so wrong. You have no right to be saying anything. Stop it with the stories… bother somebody else if you want to but I have done nothing wrong to you. Me and Evelin both have been nothing but nice towards you.”
Corey didn’t exactly deny the claims that Laura made about him recently, but he did make it very clear that he’s going to take action if she doesn’t stop bringing him up.
This latest response comes just days after a seemingly drunk Laura went live on Instagram with her Ecuadorian friend to blast both Evelin and Corey. During their Instagram Live session, Laura shared shocking news that Corey was busted for a DUI just months ago while at home in Washington state.
And while it’s not yet been confirmed why Corey was arrested, evidence of an arrest around that time was found and shared.
👈🏽👈🏽 SCROLL 👈🏽👈🏽 Well, Hell's Bells! Lying Laura the Liar wasn't lying about Corey getting arrested in November. He was arrested in Skamania County, Washington on 11-07-2019. I haven't been able to confirm if it was a DUI as Laura claimed. Court documents also show two prior charges, one on 07-21-2015 for Suppling Liquor/Premises to Minor & another on 11-21-2018 but I don't know what that charge was for. 📌 DISCLAIMER: Although I used a satire photo with this news the charges are very real. They are on the Washington Courts website.
During the same live video, Laura also claimed that Corey used cocaine in her presence during a vacation together. Those claims can be seen in the clip from the Instagram Live seen below.
Sound On 🎧 You know all the 90 Day Fiancé behind-the-scenes drama that has been lacking on social media the past few weeks? Well it all happened during Lives tonight and I recorded them all for you. This is the second video from Laura. There are two parts in total and you can watch Part 1 one post down along with Deavan and Avery's Live from this evening I'll post to my page shortly ❤️ So grab your popcorn 🍿, sit back and Enjoy!!
Now that is something that has not been confirmed, but it’s pretty clear why he’s angry and just wants Laura’s constant Corey and Evelin bashing to stop.