Aladin Jallali reveals his new business venture and 90 Day Fiance fans are here for it

Soon after the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended, Aladin Jallali did his own version of a Tell All in an effort to share his side of the story when it comes to his failed marriage to Laura Jallali. It was then that he teased a new business venture coming and 90 Day Fiance fans have been waiting to hear what he’s working on ever since.

Those that thought Aladin’s new venture would be related to his background as a personal trainer were wrong. Well, not completely wrong because workouts will be a part of this new plan. But it looks like Aladin is adding another stream of income and one that could prove very lucrative.

On Saturday, Aladin shared with his followers that he will be giving tours of Tunisia.

“Here it is guys!!! I am officially a business owner!” Aladin told his fans. “My partners and I have created a touring company. Our first five tours will be in Tunisia, with me, Aladin, as your guide! So please share, tell your friends and visit our website. Be kind, it is still a work in progress!”

After announcing his new business venture, Aladin allowed 90 Day Fiance fans who still follow him to ask questions about the Tunisian tours and what they can expect. One thing worth noting is that the cost of the tour is in Canadian dollars, and Aladin was quick to point out that the adventure would be even cheaper when converted to U.S. currency.

The company Aladin will be working with is called MC Travel Tours. There are currently 12 options for those who want to see Tunisia with Aladin Jallali as their guide. All of the trips are 12 days long and prices listed are for either one or two people.

The cost of the 12-day Tunisian tour includes food, non-alcoholic beverages, workouts with Aladin, admission to sites, transportation to and from the airport, as well as between the sites, and accommodations. Plus, those taking the trip with Aladin will get to take home a video to remember it all.

Aladin was asked by one fan if alcohol would be available for those interested. He responded and said that no alcohol would be provided on the Tunisian tour, then quickly made a joke about all of the travel involved and how they didn’t want to have to carry anyone.

Fans have been weighing in on Aladin’s new business venture and a few even expressed surprise that this is the direction he went. One wrote, “That was unexpected. I never thought of that for your business. All the single ladies….line forms on the left…..no pushing….🤣😂😭😭 Good luck with your new business. I wish you much success @aladinjallali.”