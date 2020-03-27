Larissa Lima reveals the “biggie” changes she made with botox and fillers

Larissa Lima has been a controversial cast member of 90 Day Fiance since she first appeared in season 6.

Fans suspected that she was only marrying fiancé Colt Johnson for a green card and were further put off by her decision to leave her two children in Brazil when she moved to Las Vegas.

But despite the controversy, Larissa was seen as universally entertaining. She came out with some great lines- “Who is against the queen [me] will die” became one of the most iconic phrases of the show. She also had a habit of adding “ee” to the ends of words, so viewers liked to talk about her “biggie” troubles with her husband “Coltee.”

Larissa and Colt’s marriage didn’t last- the two were only married for about six months- but she’s remained in the US since the divorce. And despite criminal charges for domestic violence-related to an incident with Colt and his mother Deb, Larissa has managed to procure legal permanent residency and working papers.

Larissa has had lots of work done

Fans noticed Larissa’s affinity for cosmetic work early on in the series, and she even had lip injections on the show. But Larissa has continued altering her look, and she’s not afraid to talk about it.

Last week, Larissa took to Instagram to talk about her new look- and poke some fun at herself while she was at it. “I’m going to talk about my biggie changes I’ve made to achieve the lookie of my dreams,” she said, nodding to the accent that amused so many fans.

She explained that she’s had lip injections to achieve the “biggie lip” look that she loves. She also used botox to relax the muscles around her mouth, making her smile appear less gummy. She used botox on many other parts of her face as well, particularly around her eyes.

Larissa said that she had her eyebrows microbladed and dropped some weight to achieve the new look. She hasn’t, however, undergone teeth whitening or used veneers.

She really doesn’t care what you think

While some fans say that Larissa looks too “plastic” or overdone, Larissa is confident in her choices and loves the way she looks.

“What I like are biggie lips and a very defined and contoured face. ‘Natural is best’, I’m told so often. Delicate colors, no red lipstick. Natural is not me, and it never was,” Larissa explained.

“It is not easy exposing myself for who I am to millions with Cosmetic alterations. Perhaps you find me sad and insecure. The thing is, I’m really happy with my changes and confident enough to tell you all about it soon.”

Larissa also wanted to clap back at critics who said she was trying to look like a Kardashian. “Bitch, please!” she said, “I did not come this far to look like someone else.”

Whatever you think of Larissa’s new look, she’s happy, and that’s what’s most important.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.