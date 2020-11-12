Larissa Lima reveals botched lip fillers — Former 90 Day Fiance star has to wait to redo lips

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima has had quite a few cosmetic procedures done, and with as many times as she’s gone under the knife, eventually something was going to go wrong.

Now, the Brazilian beauty is revealing that a recent cosmetic procedure did go left when she went in to change up the shape of her lips.

Larissa has been incredibly transparent with her fans, telling them about each and every surgery and procedure. She did the same just days ago when telling her followers about an appointment to change up her lip fillers.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She already had very full lips, but Larissa decided she wanted to try out a new lip look. But those hoping to see the after from Larissa’s Russian Doll lip procedure will have to wait because she didn’t exactly have it done yet.

Larissa Lima opens up about botched lip procedure

In a recent Instagram story, Larissa Lima shared why she hadn’t revealed her new Russian doll lips yet. The lip procedure is pretty popular and she was excited to go get the work done.

However, Larissa said that she had to get her previous lip fillers dissolved first. The procedure for dissolving fillers is similar to getting them. Except that instead of injecting the filler, the nurse injects hyaluronidase instead.

Even when successful, dissolving lip fillers can be very uncomfortable. After all, the lips are very sensitive. Usually, recovery from having lip fillers dissolved takes a couple of days, and the patient will experience some bruising and swelling.

In Larissa’s case, the former 90 Day Fiance star said that the injections hit two blood vessels, causing excessive bruising and swelling. Now, Larissa says she won’t be getting her new lip fillers for two weeks because she has to let her lips heal first.

Larissa Lima isn’t the only 90 Day Fiance star to botch her lips

Those who follow 90 Day Fiance stars on social media already know that Larissa Lima isn’t the only woman from the TLC series to have her lips botched while trying to make them look better.

Deavan Clegg also famously went through quite an ordeal with a botched lip job. In her case, she was getting the fillers, not getting them dissolved, and she says that her botch job was so bad that she nearly lost her lips.

After Deavan’s ordeal, Larissa Lima actually reached out and offered to take Deavan to the same woman who does her lips so she could have them fixed.

90 Day Fiance returns on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.