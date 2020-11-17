Larissa Lima flaunts massive underboob as she enjoys ‘that Colorado heat’

Larissa Lima flaunted her new hourglass shape in a steamy photo on her Instagram feed.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s plastic surgeries have proven to be good “investments.”

Larissa revealed that she makes more in a month from online modeling than she did filming on the hit TLC show for a year.

Ever since Larissa Lima’s massive body overhaul, the Brazilian beauty has been sharing even sexier photos on social media and beyond.

But the latest photo is rather eye-catching as she enjoys a little time in the sun with her massive underboob on display.

She flaunts in all in her latest post on Instagram

It’s no secret that Larissa Lima has spent over $72,000 in surgeries as she continues working on her dream body.

While her breasts were something she used to feel self-conscious about, it seems that isn’t the case anymore. After undergoing breast augmentation surgery on the show, Larissa took to Instagram to show off her new body.

The Brazilian mother of two radiates confidence in a tiny top that displays major underboob in the steamy photo.

Although she was terminated from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, it doesn’t look like Larissa is planning on stepping out of the spotlight.

Her body, inspired by Kylie Jenner, is bringing Larissa big bucks on OnlyFans. From launching a YouTube channel to appearing in a magic show, Larissa is serious about making her money.

Larissa is also one of the most expensive castmembers on Cameo as well – she charges as much as $100 per message.

Did Larissa and Eric break up?

Larissa recently moved to Colorado Springs with her boyfriend Eric Nichols, and the reality TV star is not adjusting well to life in the Centennial State.

From botched lip injections to feeling like she’s in a city meant for retirees, it’s safe to say that Larissa is not happy with the change of pace in Colorado.

She recently flew back to her old stomping grounds of Las Vegas after being less than impressed with the work of a local plastic surgeon but will she head back to Sin City permanently?

Rumors are swirling that the couple has parted ways, as Eric recently posted a photo on social media with the caption, “Single N red-e 2 mingle* Link in bio.”

Meanwhile, in the comments section of her Instagram page, Larissa revealed plans to move back to Las Vegas in the near future.

Further fueling the breakup rumors, both parties have also deleted photos of each other from their social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.