Larissa Lima announces new Youtube Channel as she prepares for life away from 90 Day Fiance

It’s been a big year for Larissa Lima. From a new body to a new city, this 90 Day Fiance star is making major changes in her life.

The Brazilian beauty recently left the city of Las Vegas to take on Colorado Springs with her boyfriend Eric Nichols.

That move didn’t come without its drama though. ICE detained Larissa as she was renting a U-Haul for the move. Since she was released the same day, some fans were convinced it was a publicity stunt.

Don’t expect to get updated on her story on the show 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After – Larissa took to Instagram early in the week to confirm that TLC has officially released her of from her contract.

TLC recently gave Larissa the boot

Following her CamSoda lingerie show, TLC has cut all ties with the reality TV star.

Larissa felt she was selling herself short with reality TV anyway. ”

Think about it: a reality personality follows the orders of the production, to portray the persona the producers want to the audience to see and believe,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Although viewers are sad to see her go, Larissa is excited to finally be her own boss. With her recent plastic surgery investments, she revealed that she makes more money with OnlyFans than filming the hit TLC show so not appearing on 90 Day Fiance or any of its spinoffs really isn’t a total loss.

She famously ranted on social media last season after she was given a mere six minutes of screen time.

Her new channel will answer all of your questions

She’s finally going to answer all the questions that are on fan’s minds. Some of the major hot topics on the channel will include her background, K-1 visa status, along with her plastic surgery journey.

Viewers are particularly interested in learning about the pain and recovery process. From talking about which procedure was the most painful to the least, viewers will get to know it all.

She’s excited to speak freely without contractual obligations and excited to talk about details of her life that haven’t been revealed on the show.

Fans can look out for Larissa’s Youtube channel starting next week! She said she needed a few days to upload and edit her content.

Will you be checking out Larissa’s Youtube channel?