Lala Kent says her ‘meddling’ in Vanderpump Rules Season 9 was projection amid split from Randall Emmett

Lala Kent reveals she lost ten pounds and her behavior in Vanderpump Rules Season 9 may have been her "projecting" based on her then-relationship.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has taken her split from film producer Randall Emmett pretty hard. Although she was reluctant to open up about the split in the beginning, Lala has recently revealed more details about the demise of their relationship and there have seeming been serious repercussions.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, rumors initially began swirling that Randall was cheating on the Give Them Lala founder in October. After photos surfaced allegedly showing Randall out on the town with two young women, Vanderpump Rules fans began questioning his behavior.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Lala got real about her current situation and revealed the toll it took on her both emotionally and physically.

Lala Kent reveals she lost weight during split from Randall Emmett

On Wednesday’s episode of the Give Them Lala podcast, the 31-year-old admitted that she lost quite a bit of weight due to the high stress of her split from Randall.

“I have been incredibly stressed out…I’ve literally lost over, like, ten pounds, because I am just…my stomach, every time I put food in my mouth, it just feels like I am going to vomit,” Lala shared. “I’m having to force-feed myself right now and it’s difficult because I just have a lot on my mind.”

Lala also indicated that she was blind to many of the red flags throughout the end of their relationship and she now questions how she didn’t see it.

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls [and] I decided on October 20, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from that [“Rand”] to ‘bRand new.’ I am brand new. I feel like, with everything that’s going on, my mind is right,” she continued.

Lala admits her ‘meddling’ in co-stars relationships in Season 9 may have been a ‘projection’

Lala then delved into the impact the state of her relationship had on the behavior viewers are watching play out on screen. And as she points out, much of her behavior may have been a “projection” based on her own relationship.

“It’s very hard for me to watch this season. Very. When I watch it it’s like I was just someone who thought she was in a very different situation that she was actually in,” Lala confessed. “Some of my comments and my meddling in other people’s relationships, I don’t know if it was a projection I don’t know what happened, all I know is a lot of things that I said and things that I meddled in, my comments didn’t age well.”

Throughout the current season, Lala has come for co-star Scheana Shay and her relationship with her fiance Brock Davies. Lala took particular issue with the fact that Brock hasn’t seen his children in years and the issue was deepened when it was revealed that Brock had slapped his ex-wife.

Despite Scheana’s consistent attempts to have Lala drop the issue and leave her relationship alone, Lala had been unrelenting.

However, Lala also clarified that she’s looking forward to the reunion because she’s “big on accountability.”

“I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things and I’m big on accountability,” Lala said. “When I behave a certain way… I’m a firm believer that the universe has always held me accountable and it’s made me sit here and face things and be truthful and honest.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.