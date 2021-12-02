Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent speaks out after ex-fiance Randall Emmett cheating rumors

Lala Kent reveals the moment she knew she had to walk away from her relationship with Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent took her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett a step further by opening up about following her gut after ignoring certain signs that red flags were emerging in their relationship.

The Vanderpump Rules star got real during a recent episode of her podcast just a couple of short months after calling off her three-year engagement to the film producer. The couple’s relationship crumbled shortly after photos surfaced allegedly showing Randall out on the town with two young women who weren’t Lala.

Amid all the drama, Lala and Randall have both maintained that they’re going to move forward co-parenting their daughter Ocean, who they welcomed in March.

And it seems that as the dust is settling, Lala is giving more of a glimpse into what led to the demise of their relationship, and she isn’t mincing words.

Lala Kent says she ‘got the f**k out’ when she started noticing red flags

During the most recent episode of her re-branded Give Them Lala podcast, Lala revealed that she had been ignoring signs but now questions how she could be so oblivious.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” she confessed. “I don’t know how the f**k I didn’t see a lot of this s**t.”

She carried on to admit that she was disappointed that she’d been so blind to Randall’s behavior, and the Nashville photos were eye-opening.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in?” she questioned.

Lala also admitted the exact moment she knew it was time to cut the strings.

“The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit, and I got the f**k out,” she said. “No questions asked. Buh-bye.”

Lala reveals when she changed ‘Rand’ tattoo, impact of the Vanderpump Rules reunion

Lala also revealed when she changed her infamous Rand tattoo that she had done during her relationship with Randall. It turns out that after ending their engagement, and the day of her book signing, Lala went ahead and made the big change to “bRand new.”

Since the current season of Vanderpump Rules was filmed before the demise of Lala and Randall’s relationship, it can be challenging to reconcile what’s playing out on screen with the reality of the former couple’s current situation.

Lala also shared that the Vanderpump Rules reunion was difficult to film since “certain things can be discussed” but not everything.

“There are certain things that go a little deeper,” she stated.

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait for the forthcoming reunion to find out just how many details Lala reveals.

