Lala Kent reveals how she learned Vanderpump Rules was picked up for Season 10 and shares her hopes for the upcoming season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Lala Kent isn’t too shy to share her hopes for what the newest season of Vanderpump Rules will bring. Earlier this month, Bravo officially announced it had renewed Vanderpump Rules for another season.

This was welcome news to the show’s fan base considering there had previously been whispers doubting the network would bring it back for what will be its tenth season.

Now that news of Season 10 has finally been confirmed, speculation can begin as to which stars will return to the show and what their storylines will be for the season. According to Lala, she wants to see the majority of the “great cast” return.

While hosting an Amazon Live, Lala shared more of her thoughts surrounding the upcoming season.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shares how she learned the show was renewed for Season 10

Speaking during her Amazon Live, Lala revealed how she found out the show had been picked up for another season.

“I literally learned that we were picked up for season 10 through Lisa [Vanderpump’s] Instagram post,” she shared with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Was anyone gonna call us and let us know?!'”

Despite the shock of learning the show was renewed, Lala noted, “I hope everybody is in.”

“I feel like we had a really great cast. I would love to see people added back on, [but] I don’t know if that’ll happen,” she added.

Although she chose not to elaborate on the former co-stars she would like to see return to the franchise, she’d have plenty to pick from. In the months leading up to Season 9, the Vanderpump Rules cast experienced a massive shakeup to the cast.

After former castmate Faith Stowers revealed she had been falsely reported to the police for a crime she didn’t commit, OGs Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired from the show. Shortly after their firing, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also released from their contracts for previous racially insensitive posts.

But the shocking Vanderpump Rules exits didn’t end there. Just a few short months after the mass firing of several stars, controversial personality Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright also announced they wouldn’t be returning to the show.

Lala asks for fan opinions on creating a signature Season 10 look for herself

Whether or not Bravo opts to bring back any of its past stars, one person who is certainly returning is Lala.

While continuing her Amazon Live, Lala asked for viewers’ input in her decision to change up her look just in time for the new season.

“How do we feel about Lala doing the whole vibe of Pam Anderson for Season 10?” Lala asked. “I need to have a hot girl summer. I’m trying to be a great mama—well, I am a great mama—and I’m trying to go out and have fun, and I think I need to be a blonde bombshell.”

Lala welcomed daughter Ocean with former fiance Randall Emmett in March 2021. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the two split in October of the same year but remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.