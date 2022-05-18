Stassi Schroeder apologizes to former Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent after bridesmaid fiasco

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder apologized to former co-star Lala Kent for an argument over bridesmaid dresses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has had plenty of ups and downs in her various co-star friendships over the years, however, it seems one particular conflict with her friend and former castmate Lala Kent required further explanation — and a public apology.

In her newest book entitled Off With My Head, Stassi delved into multiple aspects of her life, including this monumental fight she had with Lala while the two were planning their respective weddings.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala’s wedding to her then-fiance Randall Emmett was called off after allegations of infidelity surfaced online. As for Stassi and her husband Beau Clark, their wedding plans were ultimately derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Stassi and Beau did officially tie the knot with a small ceremony in California back in September 2020, their dreams for a lavish Italy wedding were put on hold.

Stassi Schroeder recalls massive argument with former Pump Rules co-star Lala Kent

In one of the chapters of her new book, Stassi took time to explain the situation which led to the massive blowup with Lala.

According to Stassi, she had chosen nine of her closest friends who would stand next to her when she married Beau. She recalled telling Lala that she had decided all of her bridesmaids would wear white, almost the opposite of the traditional wedding rules that only the bride should be wearing white.

Although Stassi wanted her bridesmaids in white, she noted that each of them would wear a different silhouette so as not to be too similar to one another.

“Lala was one of my bridesmaids,” Stassi recalled. “We were in New York for Bravocon and I remember talking to her about my very chill, but mandatory color-coordinated silhouette rule. And she commented that she would never allow anyone else to wear white to her wedding, but she would wear a white dress to mine — if she had to.”

As it turns out, Stassi was also to be a bridesmaid in what would have been Lala’s wedding. The day after telling Lala about her plans to have the bridesmaids in white, Stassi met up with Lala’s stylist to get her measurements.

It was at this point that Stassi learned that Lala had also planned to have her own bridesmaids wear white — essentially stealing Stassi’s plan. As longtime fans and viewers can imagine, Stassi was irate at learning the news.

“Bride-chilla immediately left the building, and I lost my s**t,” she admitted.

Stassi apologizes to Lala, acknowledges she let Stassi ‘get what I wanted’

Stassi confessed she lashed out “so hard” at Kent’s stylist at the time and soon after had her own confrontation with Lala. Apparently, according to Stassi, Lala told her she was “pathetic for caring” about what Lala’s plans were for her own wedding.

However, the following day, Lala contacted Stassi and told her she had changed the plans and her bridesmaids would no longer be wearing white.

Considering both weddings were put on hold, and ultimately Lala’s was canceled altogether thanks to her split from Randall, Stassi has had time to sit with the situation and felt she owed her friend an apology.

“Ages after the fact, and after both our weddings were derailed by [COVID-19]Covid, I feel like I need to use this book to very publicly apologize to Lala because that b***h let me get what I wanted,” Stassi wrote.

Since the disaster, Lala has moved on from her relationship with Randall (sort of,) and Stassi and Beau recently celebrated their love with a second dream wedding in Italy.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.