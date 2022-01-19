Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent told friends to ‘pick a side’ after split from Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says she’s told friends to “pick a side” in her split from Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett has taken a serious toll on her, and she’s made it clear that she’s drawing a line in the sand with anyone who stays friends with him.

Randall has remained tight-lipped about their split, however as previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala has remained transparent about the impact it’s had on her.

And although she’s taken several measures to separate herself from the film producer, Lala recently admitted she took it a step further by asking her friends to “pick a side.”

Lala Kent admits to making friends ‘pick a side’ in split from Randall Emmett

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, Lala confessed that she needed to know where others stood in her split from the father of her daughter, Ocean.

According to Lala, once the two officially split following the rumors and pictures that surfaced of Randall and two anonymous women in Nashville, she says she wasn’t comfortable having him around her anymore. Even though they share a child, Lala didn’t want anything to do with him, and she revealed that’s what pushed her to speak with her friends.

When Heather asked Lala if any of her Vanderpump Rules pals still maintain relationships with Randall, Lala shared, “As far as I know, no one communicates with him,” Kent told McDonald. “I know that Schwartz still follows him. Everyone else has kind of wiped their hands. It’s just a situation where, it’s like, I was forced to tell people, and I hate even being this person, it’s you gotta pick a side.”

Lala continued to state that she could work with whatever their answer was — she just had to know.

“Even if you pick his, it’s totally fine, but just know, like, I don’t f**k with you anymore,” she clarified.

Lala’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright confirms she’s ‘team Lala’

Although Lala didn’t get into too many details about who is still friends with Randall following their October split, at least one of her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars has already come forward in their support for the Give Them Lala founder.

During an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Brittany Cartwright shared she’s definitely “team Lala” even though Randall and Brittany’s husband, OG Jax Taylor, used to be incredibly close.

“Jax and Randall were super close. I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on with them, but let me just say I’m team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family,” Brittany shared.

However, it’s not just Jax who had a relationship with Randall. Scheana Shay‘s fiance Brock Davies was also in talks with Randall in terms of his business ventures.

In a separate interview with the Side Piece podcast, Scheana admitted that Brock is still figuring out his business relationship with Randall.

“Randall was investing in his business, so that’s a whole other situation,” Scheana admitted. “So, it’s like, you know, when there’s contracts in place, and someone’s investing in your business, like, yeah you can cut off a friendship, but there’s still the business aspect of it. so, I think he’s still figuring that out.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.