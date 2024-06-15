Kylie Jenner’s ‘little black dress’ Instagram post falls flat as fans say it ‘looks like Shein’

Kylie Jenner doesn’t have to do much to cause controversy. Recently, she proved that a little black dress can cause big feelings among the masses.

Kylie Jenner’s passion for fashion has been a constant in her life. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will remember when she and Kendall Jenner launched their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, in 2013.

In 2023, Kylie stepped out alone with another line, Khy. The clothing brand is the beauty mogul’s brainchild, and Kylie often posts behind-the-scenes photos of the line’s editorial shoots.

While she’s not the supermodel in her famous family, The Kardashians star has no qualms about showing her designs to a larger audience — her 399 million Instagram followers.

Those who have followed Kylie since Khy’s launch have seen her strutting the digital runway while strategically advertising her business.

However, one of the Khy designs, a simple yet sultry black dress, wasn’t a fan favorite.

Kylie wore a simple ‘little black dress’ look while enjoying a boat trip with Kendall Jenner

In June 2024, Kylie posted several photos on her Instagram account. She began the post with two selfies. In the first one, Kylie smized for her closeup, wearing her hair in a sleek bun, orange eyeshadow, and a deep red lip. Her skin glistened in the Golden Hour sunlight as she looked at the camera.

Kylie followed up with another selfie. This time, she smiled and stepped back at the camera. The second shot showed more of her eyeshadow, and the closed-mouth grin allowed her followers to see she also had on a red lip liner that blended with the lipstick.

The third slide included Kylie wearing a black, curve-hugging halter dress from Khy. The dress had a plunging neckline and wasn’t too short, but short enough for a summer outing. Kylie accessorized the look with gold bracelets and small gold hoop earrings.

Kyle shows off her LBD from her clothing line, Khy. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans compared Kylie Jenner’s dress to one from Shein and said her face looked differently

Kylie’s look was a teaser of a Khy design she will drop once it’s ready. Unfortunately, after seeing how some fans felt about her outfit, she might want to return to the lab.

Underneath Kylie’s comments, several fans felt her dress was a little “basic and average” for someone as wealthy as her.

One fan compared her dress to one you could find at the online fast fashion retailer Shein.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Others were more concerned about her selfies, with one user saying the second post in her slide made her “like she accidentally glued her face to her shoulder.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Some commenters even wondered if Kylie had plastic surgery, a speculation that has plagued her in the past.

Thankfully, the Sprinter CEO didn’t receive only negative feedback.

One Kylie fan called the look “Pretty” and left heart emojis for the reality TV star.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Many users thought her outfit was perfect, with one user calling her golden hour selfies a “vibe.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s latest Khy dress earned her some criticism, but as she knows all too well, you can’t please everyone.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.