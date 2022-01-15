Kylie Jenner’s Instagram just reached a significant milestone

Kylie Jenner took an Instagram break after Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner is more popular than ever in 2022.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been one of the most-followed people on Instagram over the past few years. On many occasions, Jenner uses the app to engage with her fans, promote her brands, and her personal moments alongside her mom, siblings, boyfriend Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi Webster. Most recently, she’s used her platform to update fans on her second pregnancy with Scott.

Although Jenner hasn’t been on Instagram often since she attended her beau’s fatal Astroworld Festival, she has multiple new fans who recently tuned into her Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner is the most followed female Instagram user

In January 2022, Jenner’s Instagram account received a boost in her follower count. According to the beauty mogul’s page, she now has 301 million followers on the platform.

The new number makes Jenner the most-followed woman on Instagram. As for her competition, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge community of 389 million, only coming in second to Instagram’s official account.

Since Jenner joined Instagram in 2012, she’s posted multiple selfies and highlights from her life. However, her popularity grew around 2015, after she displayed her new lips for the first time. In November 2020, Jenner even surpassed her sister Kim Kardashian’s follower count when she hit 200 million. The SKIMS founder currently had 191 million Instagram followers back then, but now has 278 million.

Throughout her Instagram fame, Jenner has gone viral multiple times. But, her most popular post doesn’t include a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. On Feb. 6, 2018, Jenner shared her first picture of Stormi days after her birth. Although an egg photo ultimately took her reign, she received over 18 million likes for her post.

Will Kylie Jenner show her second baby on Instagram?

In August 2021, Jenner announced that she and Scott are becoming parents for a second time. The couple, who broke up in 2019, hid the pregnancy from the public for several months. However, Jenner decided to flaunt her baby bump through multiple Instagram posts. But, after Scott’s festival killed 10 people and injured 300 more concert attendees, she stopped posting as often.

Despite sharing a baby bump photo earlier this month, some fans believe Jenner already had her baby. Underneath her latest Instagram update, many of her followers inquired about her due date and when she would show her new bundle of joy.

The claims came after photos from the DailyMail showed Jenner hiding under a blanket while walking to her car. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, helped the influencer hide from the paparazzi. Nonetheless, no one from Jenner’s camp has confirmed her baby’s birth.

The Kardashians will air on Hulu later this year.