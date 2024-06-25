Kylie Jenner sparks concern about her figure after wearing a pink Schirapelli gown at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner’s fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week has left social media buzzing, with many expressing concern about her appearance.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner opened up about the toll online criticism takes on her self-esteem. She confessed to her sister Kendall that the comments often affect her more than she realizes.

Several days after her vulnerable moment aired on The Kardashians, Kylie returned to business as usual.

In June 2024, she brought her robust Instagram following along as she strutted through the streets of Paris, France, for Paris Fashion Week.

During her visit to Paris, Kylie Jenner showcased a variety of fashion looks. However, her appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show truly stood out.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The fashion and beauty influencer posted the dress on Instagram, along with some of the steps it took to make it come to life.

However, many social media commenters expressed their opinions about her looks (again) and stated they were doing so out of concern for Kylie’s figure.

Kylie Jenner wore a corset-style pink dress to Paris Fashion Week

Kylie spent a few days back in her element during a trip to Paris. While there, she attended a few fashion shows, including the one for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 line.

At the Schiaparelli event, she collaborated with the fashion house’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, on a nude pink strapless gown that hugged Kylie’s body.

The dress was decorated in sparkling crystals and was paired with a matching satin pink shawl. Kylie and Roseberry also added a pink bridal-style face net that showed see-through glimpses of Kylie’s face.

The Hulu star’s post included several behind-the-scenes moments of getting ready for the fashion show, including her being fitted for the gown, posing at the event, and then posing again in the backseat of her car. In her caption, Kylie only tagged Schiaparelli and Roseberry.

Kylie Jenner’s dress photo has fans concerned. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s critics worry she’s been taking Ozempic to lose weight

Kylie didn’t add much commentary to her pink dress post. However, many other commenters chimed in, and many didn’t have anything kind to say.

Underneath Kylie’s post were remarks from Instagram users who inquired about her physique. Despite her consistently having a thin frame, some folks felt the 2024 version of the mom of two was thinner than usual.

Some wondered if she started taking Ozempic, an injectable drug for Type 2 Diabetes that many celebrities have begun taking for weight loss.

Pic credit: xzm__xxo/Twitter

Despite the body shaming and fashion police comments, Kylie received many remarks from fans who thought her look was “perfect” for her and felt the face net added the extra oompf to make the dress truly haute couture.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.