Kylie Jenner receives harsh critiques after opening up about being bullied for her looks

Kylie Jenner got real about being bullied about her body online — resulting in more online criticism about her body.

The beauty and fashion mogul is the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister. Still, some could say she had to mature faster than her older siblings due to the success of their reality show empire, which began on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Years later, on the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kylie is older and able to reflect on the decisions she’s made regarding her body.

It’s no secret that Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners have shown off their body enhancements or tried to deny them altogether.

And while all of the sisters, and even Robert Kardashian, have been on the receiving end of the bullying, Kylie often experiences harsh comments about nearly anything she does, especially if it appears to alter her face or body.

The Khy founder typically brushes the comments off and continues living her life as an entrepreneur and celebrity. However, Kylie revealed that she’s reading the online hate about her and has had enough. Those watching her vulnerability, however, struggled to feel sorry for her.

Kylie Jenner said she’s ‘numb’ to the online bullying she receives about her lip fillers

Kylie has been on reality TV and in the entertainment industry since she was nine. However, few can prepare for the negative online comments she often gets. In a Season 5 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie admitted that the critiques affect her more than she knows.

During the episode, the Khy founder chatted with her sister, Kendall Jenner. The sisters discussed the comments people routinely make about them, causing Kylie to share that she’s “numb” to the critiques she gets online and wondered why those who make fun of her “think it’s OK.”

Kendall then pointed out that the entire family is “dehumanized” and is bashed in ways that other famous women aren’t. Kylie continued saying that despite going on a “journey” to return to a natural look by “dissolving half of my lip fillers,” she still gets comments from users telling her she “looks old” or shouldn’t be upset by the critiques because “she did it to herself.”

During her conversation with Kendall, Kylie started crying and said the online hatred had been going on since she was 12 or 13 “before I even got lip filler.”

“I’ve never cried about this before,” Kylie told Kendall. “But I guess it does affect me.”

Fans struggle to ‘empathize’ with Kylie Jenner after seeing her cry about being online bullied

The Kardashians’ clip of Kylie sharing her truth with Kendall circulated on social media soon after the new episode aired. Underneath a TikTok clip of the scene, those who watched the clip had mixed reactions.

Some reactions included viewers struggling to “empathize” with Kylie’s plight, especially since she has a luxurious life that most people can’t relate to. Others wrote that they would feel sorry for her, had she been honest about her plastic surgery beforehand.

However, many agreed with the Hulu star and felt an added hatred for the Kar-Jenners and their looks.

Despite her tears, Kylie said on The Kardashians that she’s still a “confident” person and loves how she looks today.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.