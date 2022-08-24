The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner claps back at comment about her lips

Kylie Jenner let one social media user know that comments about her lips are not welcome on her page. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has some major perks, but means being under constant surveillance by the public.

Kylie Jenner tends to live a slightly more private life than her sisters, often staying out of their reality shows and making only short and rare appearances.

Even away from the cameras, Kylie doesn’t post a lot of her personal life on social media, often just promoting her business endeavors or events.

Kylie does share a bit more of her personal life on TikTok, sharing some recipes and videos with her family and friends on the platform.

She recently shared a clip of herself dancing with her best friend Stassie, using a heavy filter on the video that altered some of the coloration and lighting.

One user took to the comments to make a comment about her lip size, but Kylie was quick to clap back at the user regarding the video.

The critic commented, “The lips please,” with a smiling with sweat drop emoji and a skull emoji, seeming to note that they thought it was ridiculous and perhaps a little embarrassing.

However, Kylie wasn’t there for the comment, simply replying, “it’s the filter but go off.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

The initial comment criticizing Kylie’s appearance has gained 26.7 thousand likes; meanwhile, Kylie’s response has received 89.2 thousand likes, so it looks like most people are siding with Kylie.

Kylie has admitted in the past that her lips have been one of her biggest insecurities, so it’s no surprise that she would respond to a comment about them.

Kylie Jenner discusses lip fillers and insecurity about lip size

Several years ago, Kylie admitted to having temporary lip fillers on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She was rather candid, simply noting that “it’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do.”

She added that everyone is always criticizing her and her family and that she never wanted to lie about having lip fillers, “but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

In the KUWTK reunion episode, she admitted that there was a guy that made her feel very insecure about her lips as well.

She revealed. “A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

Although Kylie seems to be a secure and confident adult now, it’s possible that her insecurity toward her lips is still present, as she seems to keep up with lip fillers and made it clear that the TikTok user’s comment wasn’t wanted.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.