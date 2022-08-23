Kylie Jenner stuns braless in a white wedding dress to promote beauty line

Kylie Jenner is channeling Marilyn Monroe to promote her new lip kits. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has wrapped up her birthday celebrations and is back to work after her lavish party.

The fresh 25-year-old model has been working on new products for Kylie Cosmetics, her biggest business endeavor that has made her somewhat of a beauty mogul.

Perhaps taking a page out of big sister Kim Kardashian’s book, Kylie promoted some new lip kits in a very Marilyn Monroe-esque dress.

Choosing a satiny, all-white dress, Kylie looked the part of a bride and appeared to honor Marilyn Monroe with curled hair and the white dress.

Kylie wore the dress to announce that new lip blush shades are coming out on Thursday, just in time for customers to make their weekend purchases.

Her announcement was shared with her 367 million followers on her personal Instagram page and again on the Kylie Cosmetics page, which has 25.9 million followers.

Kylie Jenner goes braless in white to promote new lip kits

The photos of Kylie appear to have been taken in a dressing room, as the mirror behind her reflects racks of clothes across the room.

Both her business page and her personal page announced four new shades of lip blushes coming out on August 25, and in one photo, Kylie appears to be applying the blush herself.

Despite backlash about the cleanliness of her testing products, Kylie trusts her own brand to use her products in her makeup routine no matter what anyone else says.

To advertise the lip blush, it appears that Kylie went for a barely-there natural makeup look, highlighting the color of the lip blush.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

As customers prepare to buy the new items, her work on Kylie Cosmetics brings up another common question regarding the youngest KarJenner sister: Her net worth.

What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth?

Kylie is a recurring member of Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, but is she a billionaire? It doesn’t look like it.

According to Forbes, her net worth actually decreased from last year, dropping about $20 million to a whopping $600 million.

Her net worth mostly dropped due to the stock market and the fact that her company is no longer as new as it was, so the hype surrounding it has fallen.

However, $600 million is still nothing to sneeze at, even if Kylie isn’t considered a billionaire. Only time will tell how much her net worth will change over the next year.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.