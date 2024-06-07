Kendall Jenner says The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner wouldn’t stop flirting with Kris Jenner

Is this proof that Gerry Turner was never serious about his relationship with Theresa Nist?

The Golden Bachelor star appeared on the current season of The Kardashians.

It all went down because Kendall Jenner is a huge fan of Gerry and the show.

So Kris Jenner arranged for Gerry to come to their house for dinner and that meetup made for a few noteworthy moments.

Like when Kendall accidentally peeped who won the show when she saw Gerry’s phone.

But now, Kendall has accused Gerry of his flirtatious nature which may have Bachelor Nation scratching their heads.

Was Gerry Turner flirting with Kris Jenner?

Gerry Turner’s visit was a highlight of the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

Even though Kendall is The Golden Bachelor superfan, it felt like Gerry was really interested in spending time with Kris – whom he took selfies with and chatted with at length.

In an outtake shared by Page Six, Kendall Jenner even confirmed that Gerry was flirting with Kris.

In the clip, Kendall was asked if she thought Gerry was flirting with her mom. Kendall said, “He, like, was commenting [on] her smile and her eyes and her energy.”

“I’m like ‘I think we should leave’ Like, I don’t know,” Kendall quipped.

In that same clip, Kris jokingly said, “Hey Gerry, Got a boyfriend. Okay?”

Gerry Turner accused of going on The Golden Bachelor for fame

Now that Gerry Turner is famous, he’s rubbing elbows with some of the most famous people in the world.

And after his dinner with the Kardashians, it’ll fan the flames of those accusing him of starring in The Golden Bachelor to find fame for himself, not love.

After signing with an agency a few months ago and announcing plans to divorce Theresa Nist, reports popped up stating Gerry was trying to get famous.

His popularity with show fans has dwindled, and even his daughter spoke out and asked angry Bachelor Nation fans to chill out about all the hate they’ve been sending Gerry’s way.

Gerry has since returned to Indiana, where he’s been spending more time with his family. Most recently, he shared a photo of himself steering a boat while enjoying time on the water with his family for Memorial Day Weekend.

What do you think about the situation and Gerry Turner? Weigh in with a comment below

The Golden Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.