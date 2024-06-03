Gerry Turner kicks off summer with quality family time following Theresa Nist split

If Gerry Turner is suffering following his split from Theresa Nist, he’s not showing signs.

The Golden Bachelor star seems to be moving on from his short-lived marriage as summer looms.

We learned in April via a Good Morning America interview that Gerry and Theresa already called it quits on their marriage.

During the awkward sit-down, they claimed the divorce was because they couldn’t agree on where to live.

And while that is partially true, we’re learning more and more from their Golden Bachelor co-stars, namely Susan Noles, who has put in her support for Gerry amid the split.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite having split just over a month ago, Gerry’s latest photo makes it look like he’s moving on just fine.

Gerry Turner enjoys a day out with his family

Following his split from Theresa, Gerry is getting in some family time.

He spent the Memorial Day holiday enjoying their company on a boat while The Golden Bachelor star played captain.

He captioned the sweet snap, “Memorial Day weekend was so much fun with all the family around. Boat rides, tearing it up on the jetskis with granddaughter Charlee and tons of great food provided by both Jenny & Jon and Angie & Rob. Love my family.”

Gerry Turner and his family took to the water for Memorial Day. Pic credit: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

In it, Gerry sat at the steering wheel in a bright blue shirt looking content. The rest of his family smiled cheerily at the camera, though it’s unclear who took the photo.

Gerry Turner denies return to dating after Theresa Nist split

Perhaps Gerry’s family photo will help turn The Golden Bachelor fans back in his favor because he’s been losing popularity lately.

So much so that Gerry has even been accused of using The Golden Bachelor to gain fame rather than to find love.

Many Bachelor Nation fans feel that Gerry is the reason for the divorce and have mostly sided with Theresa, who recently threw some shade at the situation by taking out the trash at work and narrating her paparazzi-styled story in the caption.

There was even a rumor that Gerry had already begun dating again right after splitting from Theresa in April.

And given his track record of dating a woman within months of his wife’s death, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

But it didn’t take long for The Golden Bachelor star to squash that rumor after someone jumped in his comments to ask about it. Gerry’s response was short and to the point.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.