The Golden Bachelor contestant confirms why Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s decision to divorce shocked The Golden Bachelor fans.

After all, they fell in love with Gerry throughout the season and tuned in in record numbers for their live wedding.

So when they announced on Good Morning America that their 3-month marriage was already over, it was quite a surprise.

Since the announcement, Gerry has received quite a bit of backlash, with the show’s fans blaming him for the breakup.

But Gerry clearly has one ally, despite other cast members from his season kicking him when he’s down.

Susan Noles, who officiated Gerry and Theresa’s wedding, recently spoke out again and confirmed the real reason the pair called it quits.

She’s clearly team Gerry.

Susan Noles blames The Golden Bachelor divorce on Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner has an ally in Susan Noles, who has been talking seemingly nonstop about his divorce from Theresa Nist.

Earlier this week, she discussed it again, this time giving more context for why Gerry and Theresa’s marriage didn’t work out.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, Susan didn’t hold back.

“I’ve gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it,” the Golden Hour co-host revealed.

“Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would’ve never said I would move to that place, wherever that is in the middle of nowhere.”

Kathy Swarts, Susan’s The Golden Bachelor co-star and podcast co-host, was also present for the appearance and made sure to chime in, ensuring that listeners knew they weren’t bashing Theresa.

“S**t happens. Sorry, it does. We like them both, but yeah,” Kathy interjected. “You know someone a month or six weeks, and these things happen.”

This confirms what Theresa shared in an earlier interview before she and Gerry officially called it quits.

Gerry Turner responds to questions about dating after The Golden Bachelor divorce

Gerry and Theresa confirmed that they would both be looking for love after calling it quits so quickly after getting married.

And some The Golden Bachelor fans thought Gerry was already on the prowl in the weeks following the announcement.

However, when one viewer dropped into Gerry’s social media comments and asked about it, the senior reality star quickly answered, putting to rest some rumors that he was already trying to find Theresa’s replacement.

That hasn’t stopped much of the hate he’s been getting, and we already know that both Gerry and Theresa haven’t given up on love despite their short-lived marriage.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.