Gerry Turner answers The Golden Bachelor fan question about dating after Theresa Nist divorce

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist shocked The Golden Bachelor fans when they announced their plans to divorce.

After all, the couple had only been married for three months when they decided to call it off.

Ever since there’s been a lot of speculation about why they opted to walk away from each other so quickly despite them giving a reason in their GMA interview.

Even Ben Higgins weighed in on what he heard was the real reason for the breakup, though he quickly qualified his statement by claiming that it was just a rumor.

But at this point, it doesn’t seem to matter why Gerry and Theresa called it quits, a lot of The Golden Bachelor fans have turned on Gerry, and are siding with Theresa now.

The hate has become so bad for Gerry and his family that his daughter even spoke out about it.

Gerry Turner responds to questions about his personal life

Recently, Gerry took to Instagram to share a slide of photos of his dog, Cody. It’s the same dog that rode cross country with him to New Jersey when things were still good with Theresa.

He captioned the photo spread, writing, “My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too! In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore. Summer is close.”

Gerry Turner shows off his dog, Cody. Pic credit: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

But it wasn’t the dog that captured Bachelor Nation’s attention. It was a comment that read, “Heard you’re dating again !!!”

Speculation hits online. Pic credit: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

There were quite a few responses to that comment and sandwiched down in them was Gerry’s response, “Definitely not.”

Theresa Nist recently threw a little shade following Gerry Turner split

Gerry Turner is responding post-split in a very matter-of-fact way but Theresa Nist is having a bit of fun with the onslaught of headlines and attention.

She recently took to Instagram with a carousel of photos where she was taking out the trash.

Her caption made it sound like she was making fun of the paparazzi response to her breakup but the fact that she had a trash can in her hand and was taking the trash out makes it seem like she could be throwing a bit of shade at Gerry Turner too.

Now that the pair called it quits, they confirmed they will look for love elsewhere. It just doesn’t look like Gerry is already actively looking – or at least he’s denying that he is.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.