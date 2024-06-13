Kylie Jenner asks fans if they miss ‘King Kylie’ and the responses weren’t so great

The Kardashian-Jenners have never been ones to say “no” to reinventing themselves.

And none have arguably done it more than Kylie Jenner.

Many fans of the reality TV family empire remember meeting Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner, as preteens on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She soon became her own entity through her business moves and immense influence on the beauty and fashion industry.

In recent years, Kylie has remained just as fabulous but is undoubtedly focused more on her two kids, Stormi and Aire Webster, and her growing beauty, skincare, and fashion lines.

But in June 2024, Kylie showed she still has a little “King Kylie” in her and is ready to bring her back out for the summer.

Kylie Jenner debuted her blonde ‘King Kylie’ look on Instagram

For those who follow Kylie on her socials, particularly her Instagram account, her throwback photos are a nostalgic reminder of her journey.

On June 8, 2024, she paid homage to her “King Kylie” era, a time that holds a special place in the hearts of her fans.

In the weekend post, Kylie shared two photos of herself wearing a platinum blonde wig that gave Marilyn Monroe vibes. The wig had loose curls and was styled in a bob.

In the photo, Kylie wore a white tank top and showed off her glam makeup look. While posing for the selfies, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO rocked a black winged eyeliner and a burgundy matte lipstick.

“Did someone say they missed King Kylie?” Kylie captioned her post.

Kylie’s post referred to her King Kylie era, which ran during the height of her social media reign, around 2015 and 2016. The timeframe included her trying out several different hairstyles, including one her fans are desperate for her to run back.

Kylie Jenner channels Marilyn Monroe as she asks about “King Kylie” era. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans were disappointed by Kylie Jenner’s new ‘King Kylie’ look

Kylie’s blonde throwback look didn’t impress the fans with her during the first round of her King Kylie moment. Many fans felt that if she were to go down memory lane, it would be with another one of her classic hairstyles — her iconic teal wigs.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

To many of her supporters, Kylie’s teal wigs, both the bob one and the longer look, were pivotal in her becoming a fashion and beauty icon. One X user even posted a teal wig, reminding Kylie that the hairstyle was her King Kylie era.

Although the Hulu star’s fans likely weren’t serious, some were bashed for expressing their opinion. Another X user, @briasoboojie, said Kylie’s teenage fans were sending rude messages after mentioning that she wanted to see Kylie’s teal wig again.

“Non-Blacks not understanding Black people’s humor and getting mad about it…,” the social media user wrote. “On Kylie Jenner’s IG, I said, ‘Girl, we wanted blue’ when she talked about bringing back King Kylie, and I have white teenagers telling me that I’m trying to police her hair. Oh brother…”

Pic credit: @briasoboojie/X

Kylie hasn’t responded to the discourse as of yet. Her King Kylie throwback was also seemingly short-lived, as she has since posted several photos with her signature long, black hair.

The Kardashians airs new episodes on Thursdays on Hulu.