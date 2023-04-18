Kylie Jenner is embracing natural beauty as she rebrands Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is clearing up misconceptions and promoting her brand as the reality star welcomes a new era in her life.

As rumors of a burgeoning romance with actor Timothee Chalamet heat up, Kylie has another project up her sleeve.

The mother of two did an interview with Homme Girls, where she also stunned in a spread for the magazine.

The beauty mogul discussed the future of Kylie Cosmetics — the company which temporarily made her a billionaire.

In addition, Kylie fielded questions about her changing appearance, clearing up misconceptions about her alleged plastic surgery.

The Homme Girls shoot and subsequent interview were a way for fans to get to know their favorite celebrity on a deeper level.

Kylie Jenner reveals the future of her brand

Kylie’s lip kits were arguably the foundation of her Kylie Cosmetics empire. As Kylie revealed to Homme Girls, she is returning to the basics.

In recent times, Kylie began dropping limited-edition collections. For example, Kylie dropped the Stassie x Kylie Collection and a Grinch-themed collection last winter.

She referenced this in the interview, explaining, “I used to do a lot of limited-edition collections which are so fun.”

However, Kylie is headed back to the basics as she creates high-quality items and extends her “core line.”

Kylie continued, “This year and beyond we’re looking to do things we’ve never done before… I’m just like, rebranding.”

Specifically, Kylie plans to focus on “skin and eyes and mascara and all the essentials that you need.”

Whatever Kylie touches turns to gold, so her venture will likely be successful. And since Kylie uses social media to promote her products, fans can definitely expect updates from the 25-year-old mogul.

Kylie Jenner clears up plastic surgery and insecurity ‘misconceptions’

As Kylie returns to the basics and elevates her core line, she has also taken the chance to clear up misconceptions about her alleged surgical alterations.

Kylie admitted, “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it.”

She added, “But I always thought I was cute.”

Kylie also said another misconception was that she had a lot of surgery on her face and was insecure.

Neither of those assertions were true, according to The Kardashians star.

Kylie revealed that she has always been confident and hasn’t had a lot of surgery on her face.

Homme Girls Volume 9 featuring Kylie is available now.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25 on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.