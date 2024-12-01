Kyle Richards reveals RHOBH alum she wants to return to show amid Dorit Kemsley feud

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards wants a specific alum back on the show amid her feud with Dorit Kemsley.

Season 14 has featured Dorit coming in hot at Kyle as they both deal with the fallout of their marriages.

Their fighting has RHOBH fans intrigued as they seemed pretty close over the past few seasons.

Kyle said that wasn’t the case, even though Dorit strongly disagreed.

As things heat up between the two former friends, Kyle has revealed an ally she would like back on the show.

Thanks to a fan at Bravo Fan Fest, Kyle spilled some tea, and her answer just might surprise some fans.

Earlier this week, Kyle appeared alongside Garcelle Beauvais and The Real Housewives of New York City stars Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan for a special Watch What Happens Live at Bravo Fan Fest.

During one segment, audience members were allowed to ask questions. One fan wanted to know if Kyle could pick any Real Housewife, former or current, from any show to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who would go with.

Kyle was a bit confused by the question at first, but ultimately, even though she had plenty of women to choose from, she opted for a RHOBH alum.

“I think I would bring, you know who I have been thinking about a lot lately? Eileen [Davidson],” she expressed.

Her response earned audience applause, with the fan confirming Eileen Davidson from The Young and the Restless.

“I love Eileen,” Kyle shared with Andy, chiming in, “I love Eileen.”

If Kyle Richards could bring any castmember from any time and any other city to #RHOBH, it would be… #WWHL pic.twitter.com/OgXl2iUrU8 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 27, 2024

Despite the applause, Kyle not picking her pal Teddi Mellencamp was a bit surprising, especially since Kyle confirmed they talk daily. Later, though, Garcelle admitted Teddi was the person she hoped would never return to the show.

Eileen Davidson reacts to Kyle Richards’ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comment

After Kyle’s response made the rounds on social media, Eileen broke her silence to the Daily Mail.

“That is so kind. I love Kyle, and it’s nice to be missed,” she expressed to the outlet.

Eileen appeared on RHOBH Seasons 5-7 and as a guest on Seasons 8 and 10. Last winter, ahead of Season 14 filming, the rumor mill was buzzing that Eileen was leaving Y&R to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although the actress took a break from The Young and the Restless for storyline reasons, Eileen is back on the hit CBS soap as Ashley and has no plans to go anywhere.

Season 14 of RHOBH just started airing, too, which means conversations for Season 15 won’t even begin until the current season plays out on Bravo.

Would you like to have Eileen back on RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.