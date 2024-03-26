The Young and the Restless rumor mill has been buzzing that Eileen Davidson is leaving the show as Ashley Abbott for a former gig.

Ever since Ashley began to experience her mental health issues, Y&R fans have been questioning if it was another way to write Eileen out of the show.

We know that Ashley has a multiple personality disorder.

One of her alternates is taking over to protect her from Tucker (Trevor St. John), which explains her behavior to The Young and the Restless viewers at least.

It seems that Tucker, Jack (Peter Bergman), and Traci (Beth Maitland) are finally getting a clue as to why Ashley isn’t herself and starting to do something to help her.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With May sweeps on the horizon, there should be more movement and some answers regarding Ashley’s mental struggles, and that has some fans worried.

Is Eileen Davidson leaving The Young and the Restless as Ashley for RHOBH return?

This week, social media was buzzing with speculation that Eileen was in talks to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 14.

The good news for Y&R fans is that Eileen has not indicated that she wants to leave the hit CBS soap or return to the Bravo show.

All signs point to the Ashley story, giving a nod back to her history with mental illness. Ashley first suffered from hysterical amnesia back in 1985 when she learned that John (Jerry Douglas) wasn’t her bio dad.

Over the years, Ashley has had more than one breakdown and ended up in a mental health facility to get better. We don’t know what The Young and the Restless has in store for this time around with Ashley and her alternate personalities.

As she eavesdrops on their conversation, Jack and Traci worry about Ashley's behavior.#YR👂 pic.twitter.com/ev7E3V0l4U — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) March 26, 2024

At some point though, Ashley will get help and it will simply be another layer to this story that will continue to show off Eileen’s acting chops.

Could Eileen Davidson appear on Y&R and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

RHOBH Season 14 is slated to begin filming next month. Cast contracts are reportedly being discussed now because, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Annemarie Wiley has revealed she was not asked back.

It seems that Executive Producer Andy Cohen is looking to switch things up after a rather lackluster Season 13 that focused heavily on Kyle Richards’ personal life drama.

However, adding Eileen back into the mix seems like a rather odd choice unless she’s given the full-time role.

Back in 2019, Eileen took to Twitter, now X, to clap back at her former RHOBH caster, Lisa Vanderpump, and revealed she left the Bravo show because she was basically being demoted to friend of status.

So @lisavanderpump and all her lovely friends! I gave this interview a year ago. Check it out around the 13:00 minute mark. Also when I left ⁦@RHOBH_⁩ bravo asked me not to discuss deets. Have a lovely day!!! https://t.co/p3WVw8CkKU — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 20, 2019

If Eileen does, by some chance, end up back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it doesn’t mean she’s leaving Y&R. In fact, chances are she wouldn’t return if it meant giving up her job on the hit CBS soap because that’s her home.

Only time will tell where things are going with Ashley and if Eileen Davidson will pop back up on RHOBH. Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more updates on this latest rumor about Eileen.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.