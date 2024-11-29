Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick goes rogue for Sharon, Jordan lurks, and angry Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap reveal it’s back to business after the Thanksgiving break.

Only three new episodes aired this week, one of which focused on the Abbott family and the Newman family gathering to celebrate the holiday.

When Y&R returns, the show is moving full steam ahead with the drama, especially regarding Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise).

The aftermath of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) accident takes a new turn, impacting several people in Genoa City.

Billy’s (Jason Thompson) desire for revenge heats up, too, and he goes all in on his latest plan.

Here’s everything happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Nick takes a stand

It was only a matter of time before Nick (Joshua Morrow) had to choose between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Although he tries to help both women, Nick goes rogue to prove Sharon’s innocence, which angers Phyllis.

After Phyllis and Summer (Allison Lanier) demand answers from Sharon, Nick steps up his game by going to Chance (Conner Floyd) with new evidence. That’s not all he does either. Nick crosses a serious line to protect Sharon, possibly costing him his daughter.

Adam (Mark Grossman) gets an earful from his brother to stay away from Sharon. Their exchange, of course, leads to another epic Newman brother fight.

Billy and Victor play games

This week, Sally (Courtney Hope) joined Billy’s quest to bring down Victor (Eric Braeden). Billy proves himself to Sally in more ways than one as they embark on their new relationship.

We all know getting even with the mustache isn’t easy, which will be the case for Billy Boy.

Speaking of the mustache, Victor has another trick up his sleeve, and he once again keeps the details of it to himself. When Victor calls Diane’s (Susan Walters) bluff, we can’t help but wonder if he’s not done with his revenge plan against the Abbott family just yet.

Other Y&R news

In Genoa City, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) settles into her new job and finds time to put Jack (Peter Bergman) in the hot seat over his actions.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire’s (Hayley Erin) romance heats up. However, Summer continues to be a thorn in their relationship, especially as she gives Kyle mixed signals.

Plus, Jordan slinks around town in disguise, gathering dirt for Ian, while Jack has a proposition for Diane, and Micheal (Christian LeBlanc) forces Sharon to make a tough decision.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.