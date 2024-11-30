The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 is firing on all cylinders, and we are only two episodes into the new season.

Kathy Hilton is back in all her “hunky dory” glory, giving fans hilarious as well as WTF moments to talk about each episode.

That’s the case in the latest sneak peek at Season 14, Episode 3.

In an attempt to bring the women together for some fun, Kathy plans a beach trip.

The footage reveals that Kathy feels like some beach games are in order.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s just say not all of the women are on board for the games Kathy chooses, but who’s going to argue with Kathy Hilton, right?

Kathy Hilton’s girls’ trip leads to confusion and competition in RHOBH preview

In the footage shared by the Instagram account @rhonjobsessed, things kick off with Dorit Kemsley making it clear that she’s in it to win it.

“I will cut a b***h,” she shares via her confessional.

A flip of the screen shows the game beginning with Dorit and newbie Boz Saint John running – only to have Dorit face plant in the sand. When the first game, which is honestly just some running around, is over, Garcelle Beauvais and Boz are declared the winners.

The day takes a turn as Kathy reveals the next game is Duck Duck Goose. Yes, just like the game you played as a kid because, according to Kyle Richards, her sister lives in a nursery rhyme book.

Jennifer Tilly has the best response in her confessional, comparing the experience to playing poker. Boz and Sutton Stracke are confused about how and why they are playing this game on the beach.

The entire group plays the game, though, which leads to Dorit’s face-planting for the second time.

We have to say the Duck Duck Goose game is pretty hilarious to watch, and based on what’s coming up between Kyle and Dorit, the women need some laughter.

RHOBH Season 14, Episode 3 preview teases more Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley drama

The most recent episode of RHOBH featured Dorit not taking any crap from Kyle or listening to her excuses for downplaying their friendship. It seems we get more of the same in the next episode.

After a fun beach day, another fight between the former friends puts a damper on the nighttime festivities. Dorit isn’t playing games or backing down to Kyle as the latter warns her to shut up and listen.

There’s no question that the narrative of Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s feud will be a focal point for the current season. However, some fans are beginning to wonder if the friendship drama wasn’t all fabricated, and you can find out why here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.