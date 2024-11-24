Chrissy Teigen responds to Andy Cohen and Kyle Richards’ pleas for her to join RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 has only just begun, but Andy Cohen has already gotten questions about future cast members.

Bravo Fan Fest took place in Miami this weekend, where Andy was put in the hot seat more than once.

During a panel where Andy appeared with RHOBH OG Kyle Richards, they were asked which celebrity they would love to see on the show.

Immediately, Andy responded that Chrissy Teigen was always his number-one choice, and Kyle agreed with him.

“Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills, forget it,” Andy stated, with Kyle adding, “It would be amazing.”

Kyle wanted to know why Chrissy didn’t do it and wouldn’t take Andy’s reasons for an answer.

Instead, they both pleaded with Chrissy to give The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a chance.

Being the Bravo superfan that she is, Chrissy quickly learned she was a hot topic at Bravo Fan Fest.

Bravo’s official Instagram account shared a clip of Andy and Kyle discussing their desire to have Chrissy join the RHOBH franchise.

Chrissy appeared in the comments section to hilariously state her case for not joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She did say the subject is not off-limits, though.

“I mean never say never but I’m truly not good at confrontation!!! And I could never talk shit about friends on camera. And I honestly hate getting glam. And I would cry so so so much. Those are my top reasons right now! Lol,” Chrissy wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen video

It seems not everyone wants to Chrissy to become part of the Real Housewives like Kyle and Andy do. Sevreral of the comments on the Bravo IG post were not here for having Chrissy in the mix.

“Barf,” wrote one critic, while a different one stated, “Ugh no thanks !!!” and another declared, “Absolutely not Chrissy Teigen.”

One person simply said that having Chrissy on the show was an “Awful idea!”

There were also suggestions for other celebrities that could be added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills instead of Chrissy.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Tori Spelling were at the top of the list.

Not everyone was hating on Chrissy joining the ladies of Beverly Hills.

“Yasssss @chrissyteigen !!! We need some laughter in this group. She would SLAY,” wrote a fn.

A different user pointed out that no cast members on RHOBH are housewives anymore since they are all single these days.

Since Season 14 of RHOBH just kicked off, cast discussions for the next season won’t be happening anytime soon.

In the meantime, fans should buckle up for a roller coaster ride of a season, especially amid Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemlsey’s feud.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.