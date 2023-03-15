Kyle Chrisley arrested for allegedly brandishing knife during fight — Here’s what we know

Kyle Chrisley, the eldest son of Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley, has found himself in legal trouble after being arrested for allegedly threatening a worker with a “fixed blade.”

According to TMZ, Kyle was taken into custody by Smyrna Police Department and booked into the Rutherford County Jail in Tennessee.

His bail was set at $3,000, which he reportedly posted.

He was charged with felony aggravated assault.

Police told the outlet that he allegedly brandished the blade after getting into a fight with a supervisor at Penske Truck Rental on Tuesday. However, a rep for Penske told TMZ that Kyle wasn’t an employee of theirs but instead worked at a company that had an office near one of their locations.

What happened between Kyle Chrisley and Todd?

Kyle Chrisley and his sister Lindsie Chrisley are from Todd’s first marriage to Teresa Terry, but they were raised by Todd’s current wife Julie.

Kyle was part of Chrisley Knows Best when the show first started. However, things got contentious between him and his father, with various accusations being tossed back and forth, leading to the pair becoming estranged.

Todd and Julie got custody of Kyle’s daughter Chloe when she was just a toddler, which led to Kyle accusing his father of using his grandchild for ratings.

With Todd and Julie both in prison, Chloe is currently under the care of her aunt/sister, Savannah Chrisley. It’s unclear whether Savannah and Kyle have an amicable relationship.

Kyle — who’s been in and out of rehab several times — attempted to end his life in 2019, which was a turning point in his estrangement from his parents.

Todd and Julie, as well as their kids Savannah, Chase, and Grayson, all showed up to be there for him, and Kyle reconciled with his father and the rest of the Chrisley family.

Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley behind bars?

Todd and Julie are currently behind bars after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They were found guilty last year, with their sentencing hearing held in November.

There was hope among the family that they could remain on house arrest pending their appeal. However, the judge felt differently and ordered them to report to their respective prisons in mid-January. Todd is serving 12 years in a Florida prison, and Julie is serving seven years in Kentucky.

Grayson and Chloe Chrisley are also currently under Savannah Chrisley’s care. She will continue to raise Chloe while Julie is away, and Grayson will turn 18 before either of his parents is released, assuming an appeal isn’t won.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Monday nights at 10/9c on the USA Network.