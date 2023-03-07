Savannah Chrisley has been busy but hasn’t slacked off in the gym.

It’s been nearly two months since she’s become the primary caregiver of her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her niece/sister, Chloe Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been in the gym making gains and isn’t afraid to show off her hard work.

Savannah took a mirror selfie, highlighting her progress by being intentional with her fitness.

The beautiful blonde struck a pose wearing leather pants that gave the illusion her legs were longer than they were. She paired them with heels, and her top was also form-fitting.

On the photo Savannah shared to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Body brought to you by” and tagged her trainer.

Savannah Chrisley shows off her gym gains. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is raising her siblings

Savannah Chrisley stepped up when it counted.

After her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, she was given custody of her siblings. She was prepared to take over in November when the sentencing hearing happened, but they didn’t have to report to federal prison until mid-January.

She has shared some of her journey on her social media accounts, including fun things she does with Chloe. This isn’t something she knows how to navigate, but she is trying her best.

Savannah has advocated for her parents’ appeal and wholeheartedly believes in their innocence. Todd was given 12 years behind bars and Julie seven, but there is hope they will win their appeal and be home sooner.

Savannah Chrisley runs Sassy by Savannah

Based on her nickname, Sassy, Savannah Chrisley developed a cosmetics brand that has done well.

She has worked hard to make stellar products and often models the makeup looks on herself. It appeared on Chrisley Knows Best, so marketing it hasn’t been difficult.

Savannah was just a teen when she and her family began filming the successful reality TV show, and they have cultivated a loyal following.

The beautiful blonde spends a lot of time making sure her products are what people would want, and she strives to make them the best they can be.

In the About section of the Sassy by Savannah website, she wrote, “My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all.”

Savannah is wearing many hats and excelling while doing it.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11/10c on the USA Network.