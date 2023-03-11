Savannah Chrisley may be dealing with a lot, but she is taking time to have a little fun too.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared her “gym gains.” Now she revealed her “glow up.”

Savannah has had to alter her lifestyle a bit between being the primary caregiver to her brother Grayson Chrisley and her sister/niece Chloe Chrisley and living a single 20-something life in Nashville. She took guardianship of her siblings when her mom and dad, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to federal prison in January.

Despite the change in her life, she has made self-care a priority.

She shared a smooth transition Reel, which showed off her ability to go from comfy to glam within seconds. Of course, it took longer than that, but with the magic of editing, Savannah looked gorgeous immediately.

The blonde beauty captioned her share, “I mean… find a chick who can do both 🤪 #glowup •••• @resortsworldlv is HEAVEN”

Savannah Chrisley’s time in the gym paid off

Keeping herself in shape is something Savannah Chrisley has always done. She participated in the pageant world before joining the reality TV realm as a teen.

She often shares videos of herself working out or selfies from the gym.

In Savannah’s latest share, she made the Reel to prove she is the best of both worlds. She transitioned effortlessly from her workout spandex to a bodysuit and curve-hugging skirt as if she was ready to paint the town.

Why does Savannah have guardianship of her siblings?

Todd ad Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year.

The couple was sentenced to federal prison in November. Before their hearing, Savannah Chrisley was already prepared to take over their care in case the judge ordered them into custody immediately.

That was not the case, though. Todd was sentenced to 12 years and is serving his time in a Florida prison, while Julie was given seven years and is serving her time in a Kentucky prison.

Savannah now has to ensure she takes care of all of the parental duties for her siblings while also working to provide for them. She has championed her parents and is behind them while they serve their time.

The Chrisleys plan to appeal their convictions and asked if Julie could remain on house arrest during the appeal process. However, that was denied.

As the days and weeks pass, Savannah has been committed to her siblings living a normal life, and so far, it seems they are adjusting to their new reality.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11/10c on the USA Network.