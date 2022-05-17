Kris Jenner ‘addicted to fame’ says former Kardashians bodyguard

A former bodyguard of the Kardashian-Jenner family says that Kris Jenner is “addicted to horror” and “fame.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kris Jenner is known for many things to Kardashian-Jenner fans and critics alike. She handles her children’s businesses, puts together family events, secures her daughters’ work, and is overall known as their best Momager, but that isn’t all the work Kris does for her family.

According to a former bodyguard for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris is highly focused on making sure every scandal and every bit of drama makes it to the public eye to make sure that her family stays rich and famous. If there’s no drama, there’s no spotlight on the family, which puts them at risk of losing fame.

Reportedly, the family treats many people close to them as expendable and doesn’t seem to garner many close relationships as their relationships can easily be ruined by the need for fame. The former bodyguard claims Kris Jenner is “addicted to fame” and will do anything to keep her family famous.

Kris Jenner is ‘addicted to fame’ and ‘horror’

Former bodyguard Mark Behar had some scathing words regarding the Kardashian-Jenner family, calling them “toxic” and claiming that they have ruined many peoples’ lives to be where they are now.

Talking to In Touch, Mark claimed, “Kris is addicted to horror. Kris has ruined so many athletes’ lives. Look at Lamar, she ruined his life, and she nearly destroyed Scott.”

Not only is she allegedly “addicted to horror,” but the matriarch can’t stay away from fame, either.

He added, “You’ve got to understand that with this family, that if your fame goes down, they don’t have a story. Kris is addicted to fame, and the horror stories keep them going. They go after people they use to make them bigger stars.”

Mark also said that the family acts like all of their friends and members of their inner circle are disposable. Members of the family have a history of abruptly cutting ties with people considered close to them, such as when Kylie ended her friendship with Jordyn Woods or Kim’s friendship with Larsa Pippen.

In the past, sources have said that Pete Davidson’s friends warned him not to go on the show because the show would ruin him and his relationship with Kim. Though there were varying reasons why Pete isn’t on the new reality series, it’s possible that the fear of his own destruction could be a reason why.

Although Mark had scathing comments for almost all members of the family, there was one sister that he didn’t seem to have a problem with.

Kourtney Kardashian is ‘the only Kardashian’ with no drama

Mark revealed, “The only Kardashian that doesn’t have drama is Kourtney. She’s always been fine. She looks good, she presents herself good, she dresses good, doesn’t wear a whole ton of makeup.”

Viewers may recall during Season 15 of KUWTK, Kourtney began to step back from her family as her mom and sisters frequently bickered with her. At one point in Season 18, she ended up in an altercation with Kim.

Things seem to be a bit smoother now in The Kardashians, but fans have noted that Kris has such a different dynamic with Kourtney than the others and wonder if Kourtney is perhaps Kris’s least favorite child.

Regarding Kourtney, Mark concluded, “She doesn’t follow any of her sisters unless they’re doing a photoshoot or something like that for the show, and she’s liable. Why can’t any of the family be the same way? They live in the house of horrors.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.