Kody Brown shoots down ideas of a mancave and picking names out of a hat, says it doesn’t make for happy wives

During Kody’s weekly live tweet on Sunday night during the new Sister Wives episode, he responded to several fans.

One fan had a suggestion before Kody signed off for the night, saying, “I still say you should build a man cave treehouse. It would be the shitzle!”

Kody replied, “A convenience I won’t allow myself as my wives and children are in need of my time. “MANCAVE” would be an over indulgence. Quiet meditation (1 hour) is the fortune I get for now.”

The fan’s tweet was seemingly referencing the Brown family’s indecisiveness over how to proceed with their living arrangements.

Another fan had a suggestion for Kody, saying, “Do you want to know how to solve the problem on what lot everyone gets, put numbers in a hat and draw him [sic]. You get what you draw, the end. Period. End of discussion. Sometimes life is just like that be happy [sic] with what you have.”

Kody tells fan that choice is ownership

Kody replied to the follower’s idea of pulling names from a hat by saying, “Oh! I know patriarchs like that! Not happy wives! Every person wants a choice. Even if it doesn’t make them happy. Choice is ownership. #SisterWives “ It’s unclear to which patriarchs Kody was referring, but it would seem he knows a thing or two (or four) about unhappy wives, especially lately.

Kody was busy tweeting on Sunday night, as he and three of his wives have made it a weekly routine. The only wife absent each week from the live tweets is Kody’s third wife, Christine. The rest of Kody’s wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, participated by answering fan questions and adding some opinions.

Kody says a mancave would be an “over indulgence”

Kody is no stranger to juggling more than he can handle at times.

He has been vocal lately about being exhausted from all the strife between his wives and himself, even possibly fantasizing about monogamy.

The family continues to live in four separate homes since their move to Flagstaff, and although the wives seem to be enjoying the independence, it’s not working for the family as a unit.

The wives’ homes are anywhere between eight to thirteen miles apart from each other, further adding stress to Kody’s already hectic life, as he operates on a rotating visitation schedule between the four homes.

Kody says the family has “big plans” regarding their land at Coyote Pass

The family recently talked about how it’s rare anymore to get the whole family together under one roof. With Kody’s mention of the family’s “big plans” on Twitter, fans are wondering where the large family will decide to plant permanent roots, if at all.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.