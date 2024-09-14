Kody Brown says Christine was ‘silly and dumb’ falling in love with David Woolley

Kody Brown will watch one of his ex-wives fall in love this season on Sister Wives.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres this weekend, and Kody shared how he felt watching Christine Brown find the love of her life, David Woolley.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 55-year-old TLC star admitted that he’s “glad” his ex-wife got to experience finding love again.

“Christine falls in love [on Season 19 of Sister Wives],” Kody said.

Interestingly, Kody added that he’s hopeful that Christine and David’s romance will dominate Season 19’s storyline rather than his own.

Not only that, but Kody said he finds Christine and David’s love story “cute.”

Kody Brown says Christine and David falling in love is ‘cute’ and ‘fun’ to watch

“And I got to tell you; it’s been a real relief,” Kody shared, “Because I literally watch the show now and hope it’s more about Christine and David than about the rest of us because they’re falling in love, and it’s cute.”

Kody called the experience of watching his ex fall in love with David a “fun” one.

“It’s just cute. It’s fun,” confessed Kody. “It’s fun watching them fall in love.”

Kody noted that his relationship with Christine was better platonic, revealing they were better as friends than lovers.

“I’m very glad she’s had this experience. And so, me watching it voyeuristically is … It’s going to be fun,” Kody told the outlet.

“You’re going to really enjoy watching Christine fall in love and get silly and dumb the way lovers become,” he added.

While Christine and David’s lovey-dovey storyline will play out this season, Kody promised that there will be plenty of drama, too.

“It’s not all going to be fluff,” he shared.

Christine and David’s love story will play out in Season 19 of Sister Wives

Christine and David’s romance was a whirlwind—they met online in October 2022, and by October 2023, they were officially husband and wife.

As we watched in the Sister Wives Season 19 trailer, David shows up on Christine’s doorstep for a date.

Christine shows off her flirty side for a change, clad in a leather skirt, as she bites her lip and greets David, saying, “Hi, baby.”

In the clip, Christine tells TLC’s cameras, “We’ve already planned our second date. I’m just telling you that straight up.”

Christine and David’s wedding special was featured on TLC last year, but this season, Sister Wives fans will watch their love story unfold from their first date to their wedding day.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.