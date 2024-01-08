Sister Wives viewers angry that Kody and Robyn were included in Christine’s wedding special

According to Sister Wives viewers, Kody and Robyn Brown’s commentary regarding Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding day wasn’t necessary.

The days leading up to Christine’s big day are playing out in the two-part special, Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding.

So far, we’ve watched Christine and David prepare for their October 7 nuptials as their family and friends came into town to help them celebrate.

Christine has been giddy with excitement as she prepares to become Mrs. Woolley after years of sharing Kody Brown with three other women.

While the focus of the wedding special is Christine and David, TLC also included commentary from Robyn and Kody Brown.

While Christine was getting wedding-ready in Moab, Utah, Kody and Robyn tended to their usual business in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody and Robyn took a break from chopping down some pine trees to talk with TLC’s producers, and that’s when Kody revealed how he discovered that his ex-wife was getting remarried.

Kody and Robyn Brown send well wishes to Christine Brown and David Woolley

“I knew David and Christine were gonna get married because, you know, I’ve met David. I saw a wedding announcement in my sister’s house,” Kody confessed, adding that it was “curious” to him that some of his family members were invited to the wedding.

Additionally, Kody claimed that he was “resolved” with the notion of Christine and David getting married following his and Christine’s split in 2021, despite three years of feeling “angry.”

Robyn gave her two cents, too, leaning close to Kody and sarcastically remarking, “Aren’t we just so happy for them?”

Robyn also told TLC’s producers that she “hoped” David and Christine could be happy together.

“That’s all I’m gonna say,” Robyn added, with Kody giving a big grin to the cameras.

Sister Wives viewers could have done without Kody and Robyn’s input on Christine’s wedding

Since the focus of Christine and David’s wedding special was none other than Christine and David, many Sister Wives viewers were irritated that Kody and Robyn appeared in the episode.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) following Part 1 of the wedding special, Sister Wives fans sounded off, expressing their dismay that Kody and Robyn were included.

Along with a gif of American Top Model’s runway coach, J. Alexander, conveying confusion, one Sister Wives viewer asked, “Why do Robyn and Kody need to be on Christine and David’s wedding special.”

“Oh my God, please make Kody go away!” penned another disgruntled Sister Wives fan who felt that Kody’s commentary was “not needed for Christine’s wedding!”

“I would have been so content not seeing Kody and Robyn on this wedding episode,” voiced another one of Kody and Robyn’s naysayers.

Another X user uploaded a gif of a woman with a look of disgust on her face and, in the caption, wrote, “When your trying to enjoy Christine’s wedding and you have to see Kody and Robyn.”

Christine found her soulmate in David, just like Kody found his in Robyn

As Kody shared during his outdoor confessional, Christine told their kids that since their dad had found his soulmate in Robyn, she was going to go look for hers — and she found it in David.

Kody was also open about his and Christine’s wedding day being nothing to write home about. Despite that, he wished his ex-wife a “great day” when she married David.

As it turned out, Kody’s wish came true. While we have not watched Christine and David’s ceremony play out during Part 2 of their wedding special, we’ve seen photos on social media.

Christine gushed over her and David’s gorgeous outdoor Moab, Utah, ceremony on Instagram shortly after they tied the knot, calling her wedding a “fairytale.”

“It’s everything I never thought I would have,” Christine said. “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does. It’s a dream come true.”

Part 2 of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Special airs on Sunday, January 14, at 10/9c on TLC.