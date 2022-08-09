Kobe Blaise latest 90 Day Fiance star to auction clothing from the show

Kobe Blaise has joined the 90 Day Fiance trend of auctioning something from the show. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance cast members have started a trend of selling different items or experiences to 90 Day fans who become the highest bidder.

Jibri Bell sold his ripped pants from the show while Stephanie Matto auctioned off a date. With both stars seeing success from their sales, another 90 Day cast member has joined in on the trend.

Emily Bieberly reshared her now-husband Kobe Blaise’s picture wearing his traditional African outfit worn around his wedding and added details about the auction.

Apparently, Kobe has been getting enough inquiries from fans, according to Emily, that an auction seemed like the way to go.

90 Day Fiance viewers have been watching Emily and Kobe on Season 9, which just wrapped up its finale episode.

During the season, Emily and Kobe encountered many challenging situations that tested their relationship. This included finding out they were pregnant despite Emily’s dad’s number one rule being not to let that happen.

Kobe Blaise will be auctioning off a special outfit from 90 Day Fiance

Emily reshared Kobe’s post dressed in his traditional wedding outfit to her Instagram Story.

In the post, Kobe had a big smile on his face, and Emily explained the context of what they planned on doing with the outfit.

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily wrote, “Kobe has gotten so many requests for this outfit. Putting it on a live soon. Starting bid will be big. It’s hand made and very special (if it doesn’t sell I won’t be mad lol.).”

90 Day Fiance viewers have not liked Emily Bieberly all season long

While Kobe has won the hearts of many 90 Day fans with his sincerity, the same can’t be said for his wife, Emily.

Emily has been seen as a tyrant and a villain all season long by viewers who have been speaking out against her on social media.

Based on what viewers have seen regarding Emily’s behavior around her family, son, and Kobe, she has been labeled as controlling, bossy, and insufferable.

There have been several notable and offputting situations that viewers have taken into consideration when deciding their perception of Emily.

As the 90 Day Fiance Tell All looms near, 90 Day fans will get to take a deep dive into the drama this season, and there is potential for Emily to have to answer for some of her behavior.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.