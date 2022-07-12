90 Day Fiance fans vote on which Season 9 cast member is the most annoying

90 Day Fiance viewers have chosen the most annoying cast member this season through a poll. Pic credit: TLC

Several 90 Day Fiance Season 9 cast members have rubbed viewers the wrong way, and now the 90 Day audience has chosen who has annoyed them most.

With choices between Bilal Hazziez, Emily Bieberly, and Mohamed Abdelhamed, a poll by a fan page revealed who was the front runner for most annoying.

90 Day viewers have harped on Bilal for being a gaslighter and condescending.

Emily has been widely criticized for her controlling and bossy nature and has even been labeled a tyrant.

Mohamed’s motives for being with Yve Arellano have strongly come into question after he spelled out the importance of obtaining his green card above all else.

90 Day Fiance fans voted for the most annoying cast member of Season 9

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram created a poll that asked, “Who’s annoyed you the most this season?”

The three choices were Mohamed, Bilal, and Emily.

Bilal won the title of most annoying, taking 46% of the votes.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Mohamed came in second at 31%, and Emily was in third at 23%.

A poll was created to answer a burning 90 Day question. Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Other Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance cast have come across as annoying to viewers

Although Bilal, Emily, and Mohamed have become the stand-out villains of Season 9, 90 Day viewers have vented about other cast members.

Kara Bass has also been pegged as controlling by not only the 90 Day audience but also her fiance Guillermo Rojer and her ex-boyfriend from high school.

Another annoying point is that early on this season, a spoiler was given away by Kara’s friend that Kara and Guillermo did, in fact, get married.

90 Day viewers have been hard on Yve for ignoring the red flags in her relationship with Mohamed. Specifically, the point that she did not get to know him well enough to understand their cultural and religious differences before she brought him to America.

90 Day fans have labeled Jibri and Miona Bell as clout chasers, and Jibri has even admitted to being one. That has called into question their motives for being on the show.

To that end, Jibri referred to Miona as his wife two years ago during an interview, signaling that they may have already been married for quite some time.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.