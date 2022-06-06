Kim Menzies spent time hanging out with this 90 Day Fiance alumni couple

Kim Menzies spent time with a 90 Day Fiance couple. Pic credit: TLC

Kim Menzies surprised 90 Day Fiance fans by posting a video in coordination with a well-known alumni couple who she spent time hanging out with.

Akinyi Obala and Benjamin Taylor looked excited and happy in the video with Kim where they also appeared to talk to Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar.

The first meeting between all of them appeared to have gone well and the unique camera-angle video shared by Kim and Akinyi captured part of their time together.

Kim appeared on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days with Usman and Kim has since been chosen to be on Pillow Talk with her son Jamal.

Benjamin and Akinyi were on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days and have been a part of two seasons of 90 Day Diaries.

Kim Menzies hung out with 90 Day Fiance stars Benjamin Taylor and Akinyi Obala

Kim Menzies and Akinyi Obala shared the fact they were hanging out with 90 Day fans on Instagram.

In the video, Kim, Akinyi, and Benjamin appeared friendly in a video that captured the trio from different angles. In one shot, Kim and Akinyi shared a hug.

Part of the video showed Usman on video chat. The video did not have audio clips but did have music playing over it.

The post’s caption read, “@itskimberly90 and @officialsojaboy are such sweethearts. @btaylor155 and I were really happy to meet you. That was one fun loooong breakfast I’ve ever had of just catching up (heart emojis).”

The post was not geotagged but it is well known that Kim lives in San Diego and Akinyi and Benjamin live in Arizona.

Akinyi Obala and Benjamin Taylor have hung out with other 90 Day Fiance alumni

On New Year’s Eve 2022, Benjamin and Akinyi were seen spending the occasion with popular 90 Day couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan. Also in attendance, was former Season 5 of Before the 90 Days cast member Caleb Greenwood.

All of them are Arizona residents. Unfortunately, Caleb tested COVID-19 positive after the night of partying but only had mild symptoms.

There are several other notable 90 Day friendships where the cast members hang out outside of the show. They include Varya Malina and Natalie Mordovtseva, Yara Zaya and Natalie Mordovtseva, Kenny Niedermeier and Amber Graney, and David Toborowsky and Big Ed Brown.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.