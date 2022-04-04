90 Day Diaries recap: Dream a little dream

90 Day Diaries viewers got to catch up with more former cast members on the third episode of Season 3. Pic credit: TLC

Exciting life updates were given by previous 90 Day Fiance cast members on 90 Day Diaries and the narrative was told from their perspective.

90 Day Diaries viewers heard from four 90 Day couples and one single cast member during the third episode of Season 3.

Several of the 90 Day Diaries couples reached major milestones

Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend talked about their upcoming move from Maryland to New York City with their three-year-old son.

They spoke on their past relationship issues leading to a break a year ago and also said they nixed their van life idea because they thought it would hurt their marriage.

They had a budget of $2000 to find an apartment in Manhatten where they wanted to be.

Elizabeth Potthast revealed she has only been working part-time for her dad and wanted to switch to full-time and get a babysitter which was an idea that Andrei Castravet didn’t like. Andrei has continued to work in the Potthast family business flipping houses.

Andrei and Elizabeth had a romantic dinner after their daughter Ellie went to bed to celebrate the completion of the new home they had constructed.

The next day they visited their new townhome and showed the progress to Elizabeth’s dad Chuck.

Andrei and Elizabeth discussed Elizabeth’s future work plans. Pic credit: TLC

Some of the 90 Day Diaries cast were still making progress toward their goals

Laura Jallali talked about her past with her ex-husband Aladin Jallali from Season 1 of The Other Way. She found out he was remarried to a Swedish girl.

Meanwhile, Laura said she had not been romantically involved with a man for three years but that the next man would have to gain approval from her son Liam who was back living with her.

Akinyi Obala and Benjamin Taylor shared their desire to have a child together after being married for five months and together for over three years.

They went to a fertility doctor to test Benjamin’s sperm and all the results came out positive. The doctor urged them to keep trying.

Benjamin and Akinyi want to have a child together. Pic credit: TLC

Rachel Walters described that she and Jon had been married for three years and together for five. She explained that their marriage visa was denied because of Jon’s criminal past but that they applied for a waiver and just had to wait another 5-8 months for a final answer.

In the meantime, Jon said he keeps his life in England on Rachel and their daughter Lucy’s American schedule.

The three of them virtually sat down to dinner together and Rachel and Lucy showed off a figure they had made to represent Jon at the table.

