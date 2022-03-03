Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries airs this month and the cast and viewers can’t wait

Some of the cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise who will appear on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries. Pic credit: TLC and Discovery+

90 Day Fiance fans are in for a treat as Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries premieres later this month.

As viewers know, the first two seasons of 90 Day Diaries gave an intimate look inside cast members’ day-to-day lives from across the franchise, as they navigated the coronavirus pandemic.

TLC announced the spinoff’s Season 3 debut on Thursday on their official Instagram with a caption that reads, “The good, the bad, and the dramatic. Get updates from your #90DayFiance faves on a new season of 90 Day Diaries, premiering Monday, March 21 at 9/8c.”

Which 90 Day Fiance stars will appear on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries?

During the trailer for 90 Day Diaries, viewers got a glimpse of some of the cast members who will make an appearance during Season 3. Among those shown in the trailer were Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, Brittany Banks from Season 2 of The Other Way, and Molly Hopkins from Season 5 of the flagship series.

Also from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet, along with Elizabeth’s dad Chuck Potthast, will make an appearance on 90 Day Diaries Season 3 alongside Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina from Season 8.

Also from Season 8, viewers will see Jovi Dufren and his wife Yara Zaya, Ellie Rose and Victor McLean from Season 3 of The Other Way, Season 7 alums Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, as well as Angela Deem and Mike Youngquist. Season 2 alums Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio and from The Other Way, Season 6 Kalani Faagata and Aseulu Pulaa, Darcey Silva’s ex Tom Brooks from Seasons 3 and 4 of Before the 90 Days will all make an appearance as well.

Sneak peek at 90 Day Diaries’ stars’ storylines for Season 3

In the trailer, cast members give viewers a quick look at their upcoming storylines. We see Steven and Olga make the move to New York City. Mike Youngquist introduces the cameras to his “new roommate,” who happens to be his mom Trish.

Elizabeth and Andrei excitedly share that they’re building a new house while Ellie and Victor reunite in an airport as Victor tells the cameras, “This feels like a dream come true. We’ve been waiting for this moment forever.”

Anna announces that she and Mursel are expecting a baby and Mursel gets instructions on how to change diapers. On a sad note, Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck Potthast, tearfully reveals that he’s been battling cancer in the last couple of years. Jovi and Yara celebrate their daughter Myla’s birthday and share their story as they are hit head-on by Hurricane Ida.

Angela Deem visits a dental office to talk about getting dental implants, telling cameras, “My teeth are one of my main insecurities,” but receives bad news from her doctor. Kenny and Armando have a discussion about having kids during a talk on the beach.

Kalani and Asuelu are seen arguing at the kitchen table while Kalani insults his parenting and asks him, “How many times have my kids almost died when you’re around?!” before Asuelu gets up and walks away.

The clip ends with Tom Brooks setting up a picnic and popping the question to his girlfriend Mariah before telling the cameras, “I just feel numb.”

90 Day Diaries cast and viewers show their excitement for Season 3

Some of the cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise showed up in the comments to show their excitement for the upcoming series.

Tom Brooks teased fans about the end of the clip when he’s seen proposing to Mariah and commented, “@ladym_tv already had the key to my heart … what do you think she says ??”

90 Day Fiance Season 7 alum Anny Francisco wrote, “Exciting 🙌🙌🙌”

Julia Trubkina showed her excitement with a comment that read, “Yessssss🔥🔥🔥”

Fans of the franchise showed their excitement for Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries as well.

“Cannot wait to see what everyone is doing these days! #excited,” wrote one viewer who’s looking forward to Season 3.

Another penned, “Okay I’m actually excited to see what some of these folks been up to 🙌.”

“THIS is so much better than giving them spin-offs,” commented another viewer. “We just wanna see where they are now, not their whole ridiculous lives.”

The premiere of Season 3 is less than three weeks away, and it looks as though there is plenty of highs, lows, and everything in between, so mark your calendars.

Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries premieres on Monday, March 21 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.